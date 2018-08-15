LIST: Candidates for Miss World Philippines 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The search for Miss World Philippines 2018 has begun.
On Wednesday, August 15, the Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization announced 37 of the 40 ladies who will vie for the title and 3 other crowns.
The candidates for this year's batch are:
- Barmae Chua
- Erica Larkins
- Kylah Sanchez
- Alyssa Muhlach
- Tamara Caballero
- Katarina Rodriguez
- Neesha Murjani
- Marie Danica Reynes
- Crissia Atienza
- Jigg Kirsty Ang
- Angeline Mae Santos
- Arienne Calingo
- Kim De Guzman
- Maan Marquez
- Michelle Oliva
- Chanel Morales
- Jerelleen Rodriguez
- Maria Gail Devora Tobes
- Mary Jean Boniao
- Rose Murphy
- Kat Acaylar
- Joemay-an Leo
- Pearl Hung
- Divine Veranga
- Gianna Llanes
- Eiffel Rosalita
- Angelica Estrevillo
- Paulina Labayo
- Abbyjun Dizor
- Denielle Magno
- Angelica Tuzon
- Annalita Pagunsan Vizcarra
- Elaiza Alzona
- Maureen Montagne
- Pauline Deveraturda
- Bettina Penales
- KJ Cudiamat
The 3 other candidates will be announced by next week.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, other titles at stake are the Miss Multinational Philippines crown, Miss Eco-Philippines and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas.
Last year, the organization made history when 3 of its titleholders won their respective competitions. Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez became the Reina Hispanoamericana in Bolivia, Sophia Senoron became the first Miss Multinational, while Cynthia Thomalla won Miss Eco-International.
Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann meanwhile was chosen as one of the Beauty with a Purpose beneficiaries in the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China.
The Miss World Philippines pageant coronation night is scheduled on October 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com