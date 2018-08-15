Who will follow the steps of the 2017 queens?

Published 8:46 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The search for Miss World Philippines 2018 has begun.

On Wednesday, August 15, the Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization announced 37 of the 40 ladies who will vie for the title and 3 other crowns.

The candidates for this year's batch are:

Barmae Chua

Erica Larkins

Kylah Sanchez

Alyssa Muhlach

Tamara Caballero

Katarina Rodriguez

Neesha Murjani

Marie Danica Reynes

Crissia Atienza

Jigg Kirsty Ang

Angeline Mae Santos

Arienne Calingo

Kim De Guzman

Maan Marquez

Michelle Oliva

Chanel Morales

Jerelleen Rodriguez

Maria Gail Devora Tobes

Mary Jean Boniao

Rose Murphy

Kat Acaylar

Joemay-an Leo

Pearl Hung

Divine Veranga

Gianna Llanes

Eiffel Rosalita

Angelica Estrevillo

Paulina Labayo

Abbyjun Dizor

Denielle Magno

Angelica Tuzon

Annalita Pagunsan Vizcarra

Elaiza Alzona

Maureen Montagne

Pauline Deveraturda

Bettina Penales

KJ Cudiamat

The 3 other candidates will be announced by next week.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, other titles at stake are the Miss Multinational Philippines crown, Miss Eco-Philippines and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas.

Last year, the organization made history when 3 of its titleholders won their respective competitions. Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez became the Reina Hispanoamericana in Bolivia, Sophia Senoron became the first Miss Multinational, while Cynthia Thomalla won Miss Eco-International.

Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann meanwhile was chosen as one of the Beauty with a Purpose beneficiaries in the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China.

The Miss World Philippines pageant coronation night is scheduled on October 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com