Who will become this year's winners?

Published 10:15 AM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of the Miss World Philippines 2018 were presented to the media on Tuesday, September 11 at the Vestibule of Newport Theatre, Resorts World Manila.

The 2017 queens – Miss Eco International 2017 Cynthia Thomalla, Miss World Philippines 1st princess Glyssa Perez and Miss Multinational 2017 Sophia Senoron – were also present to lend their support to the ladies.

All of the candidates wore swimsuits by Bench Body.

This year's competition is expected to be tough, as the candidates vie for 4 titles – Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamerica, Miss Eco-Philippines, and Miss Multinational.

Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria also announced that a new title might be added to the growing roster of titles under the organization's franchise.

Coronation night happens on October 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

#1 Erica Larkins

#2 Jigg Kirsty Ang

#3 Barmae Chua





#4 Bettina Alparce





#5 Kim De Guzman





#6 Danica Reynes





#7 Angeline Mae Santos





#8 Pauline Deveraturda



#9 Arienne Calingo



#10 Paulina Labayo



#11 Pearl Hung



#12 Neesha Murjani



#13 Michelle Oliva



#14 Monique Tuzon



#15 Maisa Llanes



#16 Maureen Montagne



#17 Ma. Divine Veranga



#18 KJ Cudiamat





#19 Jerelleen Rodriguez



#20 Angelica Estrevillo



#21 Annalita Vizcarra



#22 Elaiza Alzona



#23 Marianne Marquez



#24 Eiffel Rosalita



#25 Crystal Freedman



#26 Joemay Leo



#27 Katarina Rodriguez



#28 Abbyjun Dizor



#29 MJ Boniao



#30 Rose Murphy



#31 Cleopatra Jones



#32 Kylah Sanchez



#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez



#34 Denielle Magno



#35 Kimi-Lei Mugford



#36 Crissia Atienza



#37 Gianna Llanes



#38 Katrina Acaylar



#39 Chanel Morales



#40 Tamara Caballero

At the press presentation, Miss World Philippines general manager Bessie Besana also announced the 7 ladies who will perform at the gala night, happening on October 2.

They are:

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#6 Danica Reynes

#35 Kimi-Lei Mugford

#25 Crystal Freedman

#7 Angeline Mae Santos

#30 Rose Murphy

#10 Paulina Labayo

The 7 ladies who will showcase their talent on October 2. pic.twitter.com/XNgNlEqFIp — alexa villano (@alexavillano) September 11, 2018

– Rappler.com