The women of Miss World Philippines 2018 show off their best beach wear in El Nido

Published 6:41 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2018 are in El Nido, Palawan for the Beach Beauty Competition, the pageant's swimsuit round.

The competition will include an opening number where the ladies will perform alongside local dancers. It will be followed by a resort wear segment, where the candidates will be walking in beach outfits they styled themselves. The third segement will feature the candidates donning swimwear by Bench.

There will be 9 judges, including Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla, a representative from BYS Cosmetics, and officials from El Nido.

The Beach Beauty Competition Top 7 will be announced at the end of the event, while the winner will be revealed on the Miss World Philippines 2018 coronation night on October 7.

The competition’s winner will be guaranteed a spot in the pageant’s Top 15.

Catch the livestream of the event on September 20, 8 pm. Bookmark this page, or tune in to Rappler on YouTube and Twitter. – Rappler.com