The girls get up close with Palawan’s natural wonders

Published 2:32 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines 2018 candidates may be in El Nido to compete in the pageant's swimsuit round, but before the going through stress that comes with such a high-stakes event, the ladies were able to unwind and enjoy El Nido's natural beauty.

Aboard boats from the El Nido Yacht Club, they visited two famous El Nido spots: Big Lagoon, and Helicopter Island.

At the Big Lagoon, they got a chance to disconnect and fully immerse themselves in nature as they left their phones on the boat and swam in the lagoon's clear, brackish water.

At Helicopter Island, they enjoyed fresh buko juice and seafood, and spoke to local authorities about eco-tourism and how they can practice and promote it.

From enjoying the water, getting sunkissed, feeling the sea breeze, and posing for the requisite #beachstagram posts, the Miss World Philippines women had the perfect island day.

The women are in El Nido for the Miss World Philippines 2018 Beach Beauty Competition, the winner of which will be guaranteed a spot in the pageant's Top 15. – Rappler.com