One of them is guaranteed a spot in the pageant’s Top 15

Published 10:52 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2018 competed in the pageant’s Beach Beauty Competition on September 20 in El Nido, Palawan.

During the event, the ladies performed in an opening production number, and walked in two segments: the resort wear segment, where they wore clothes they styled themselves; and the beach wear segment, where they donned bikinis by Bench Body.

After being scored by 9 judges, including Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla, the swimsuit competition top 7 finalists were named.

They are:

#39 Chanel Morales

#20 Angelica Estravillo

#32 Kylah Sanchez

#16 Maureen Montagne

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

#11 Pearl Hung

Whoever wins the swimsuit competition gets "fast-tracked" to the pageant's top 15. The winner of the Beach Beauty Competition will be announced during the pageant’s coronation night on October 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com