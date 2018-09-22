These are the looks the 40 candidates wore in the pageant's swimsuit round

Published 9:16 PM, September 22, 2018

PALAWAN, Philippines – It was a week of bringing out their inner beach babes for the 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2018.

The women flew to El Nido, Palawan, where they enjoyed a fun day of island hopping, speaking to local officials about sustainable tourism, and of course, participating in the main event: the pageant’s Beach Beauty Competition. (WATCH: Miss World Philippines 2018 candidates explore El Nido)

The competition was hosted by Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, and Mr World 2013 first runner-up Andrew Wolff. The candidates were scored by a roster of judges that included Miss Eco-International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla.

The ladies showed off their best beach looks in two segments: resort wear and beach wear. The resort wear segment featured a considerable amount of airy fabrics, bright colors, headwraps, and gigantic hats as the candidates walked the runway in outfits they styled themselves. (HIGHLIGHTS: Miss World Philippines 2018 Beach Beauty Competition)

The beach wear segment allowed the candidates to flaunt their fitness as they donned navy blue and bright yellow sporty bikinis by Bench.

Special awards were given and the Top 7 were named at the end of the event, and the competition’s winner – who is guaranteed a spot in the Miss World Philippines Top 15 – will be revealed on coronation night on October 7.

Here are all 40 candidates in their resort wear and beach wear looks:

#1 Erica Larkins

#2 Jigg Kirsty Ang

#3 Barmae Chua

#4 Bettina Penales

#5 Kim De Guzman

#6 Danica Reynes

#7 Angeline Santos

#8 Pauline Deveraturda

#9 Arienne Calingo

#10 Paulina Labayo

#11 Pearl Hung

#12 Neesha Murjani

#13 Mich Oliva

#14 Monique Tuzon

#15 Maisa Llanes

#16 Maureen Montagne

#17 Divine Veranga

#18 KJ Cudiamat

#19 Jerelleen Alix Rodriguez

#20 Angelica Estrevillo

#21 Annalita Vizcarra

#22 Elaiza Alzona

#23 Marianne Marquez

#24 Eiffel Rosalita

#25 Crystal Velasco Freedman

#26 Joemay Leo

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

#28 Abby Dizor

#29 MJ Boniao

#30 Rose Marie Murphy

#31 Cleopatra Jones

#32 Kylah Sanchez

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#34 Denielle Magno

#35 Kimi Mugford

#36 Crissia del Atienza

#37 Gianna Llanes

#38 Katrina Acaylar

#39 Chanel Morales

#40 Tammy Caballero

– Rappler.com