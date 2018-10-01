Which candidate will shine tonight? Tune in as we catch the show live

Published 6:09 PM, October 01, 2018

The 40 Miss World Philippines 2018 candidates are bringing their best face foward at the BYS Holiday Presentation, a beauty-focused fashion show where they will be modelling makeup looks created using BYS palettes.

Based on their performance in the show, one candidate will be named Miss BYS, automatically securing her a spot in the semi-finals. The fashion show winner will be announced on the pageant’s coronation night on October 7 at the SM Mall of Asia arena.

Catch the Miss World Philippines women as they bring on their runway A-game at the BYS Holiday Presentation!