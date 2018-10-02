7 ladies stood out in their long gowns during this year's charity gala

Published 2:00 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One step closer to the crown.

Seven out of 40 Miss World Philippines 2018 candidates were selected as the finalists of its "Top Model" competition Tuesday evening, October 2. The finalists were screened and announced during the pageant's Charity Gala at the Marriott Hotel.

Forty candidates sashayed their way down the stage in their best and most glamorous evening gowns. At the end of the night, 7 standouts were chosen as the night’s Top Models.

Who were the lucky seven? Here they are, in no particular order:

#5 Kim De Guzman

#34 Denielle Magno

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#16 Maureen Montagne

#23 Marianne Marquez

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

#38 Katrina Acaylar

Also during the charity gala, seven contestants competed for the talent portion of the pageant.

The eventual winner of the long gown competition will be “fast-tracked” to the Top 15. The winner for both the long gown and talent competitions will be announced during the coronation night on Sunday, October 7, at the MOA Arena. - Rappler.com