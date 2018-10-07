As their reigns end, these queens look to the future

Published 9:45 AM, October 07, 2018

The 2017 Miss World Philippines queens are one of the most successful batch of beauties in Philippine pageant history. Laura Lehmann, Miss World Philippines 2017 was a Beauty With A Purpose winner and Top 40 finalist. Teresita Winwyn Marquez became the first Asian and first Filipina to win Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 in Bolivia.

Sophia Senoron is the first ever Miss Multinational 2018, crowned in New Delhi, India. Lastly, Cynthia Thomalla wowed in Egypt and won our first ever Miss Eco International crown.

It was also the inaugural year of new Miss World Philippines franchise holder and National Director, Arnold Vegafria. But it was certainly more than beginner’s luck that made for this victorious year.

Each of the ladies who competed had much more than beauty, brains and body. They had a heart for helping others and were true to the Beauty With A Purpose philosophy of the Miss World Organization.

As wonderful and memorable as their year has been, these talented young women have bright futures to look forward to. What makes them winners is that being a beauty queen isn’t the end all and be all goal for them. It is a wonderful part of their journey through life but definitely not their ultimate destination.

I had the privilege of seeing these 4 outstanding women from the time they went to the Miss World Philippines screening, the time they won their national titles and now as they are about to relinquish their titles.

It is a joy to see that they have remained as humble and real as they were the day I met them. At the same time, they've grown as individuals because of their experiences. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for each of them.

Laura Lehmann, Miss World Philippines 2017

What will you miss most about being Miss World Philippines?

Laura: I’ll miss visiting different areas of the Philippines and making people happy. You know, a beauty queen has a platform to do a lot but sometimes just being there and smiling already makes so many people happy. This year, I got a chance to go to so many different provinces to judge their pageants and to visit. That’s the part I’ll miss the most. The whole immersion into the Phillppines.

What was one thing that surprised you about being a beauty queen during your reign?

Laura: I didn’t anticipate the fact you would make so many people happy just by being there. I think I appreciated more what a beauty queen does. Before I guess I was also victim to the stereotype of thinking that beauty queens just look good. But it’s amazing how much of a positive impact you have on people by just being you and smiling.

What is one quality about Laura that you’d love for people to know and remember?

Laura: When you’re a beauty queen people assume that you’re so good at fixing yourself up and you’re an expert in hair and make-up. To be honest, I’m really not a girly girl in that sense. I’m more of the simple type. I actually don’t like wearing much make-up or getting overly dressed. It’s very opposite of what I have to do as a beauty queen.

What will you be doing after your reign?

Laura: Well, I’ll be launching a new TV show and also doing two movies. I’ll still be doing hosting but I’ll be transitioning into the more showbiz stuff. As you know, we’ve signed with GMA and we have a few things lined up for that.

What fun things do you look forward to after your reign?

Laura: I really wanna cut my hair, maybe shoulder length or a bob. (simles) I don’t know if that’s a fun thing. But you know in pageants we are expected to have thick, long hair to create different looks. So after being loaded with make-up and extensions this whole year, I kinda just want to have something more liberating. (chuckles)

Teresita Winwyn Marquez, Reina Hispano Filipinas 2017, Reina Hispanoamericana 2017

What will you miss most about being Reina Hispano Filipinas?

Winwyn: I think being called ‘reina’ or ‘Reina Teresita’. (laughs) But seriously, I will miss being with the girls and going to events together. We’ve really bonded and have become super close. I’m hoping that even after our reign, we would still see each other as much. Yun ang ma mimiss ko (That's what I'll miss).

What was one thing that surprised you about being a beauty queen during your reign?

Winwyn: I guess before I competed in Bolivia there were alot of scary pageant stories and how it might be there. But when I got there, everyone was so kind. I feel that if you have the right attitude and you treat everyone you meet with kindness, it’s what you get back. There was not one incident that made me feel bad or yun iiyak ako or felt sabotaged. Walang ganon. So, those supposed horror stories that other people expected proved to be false.

What is one quality about Winwyn that you’d love for people to know and remember?

Winwyn: I’m such an open person and I feel my life is such an open book. So I think they know everything about me. Kasi I grew up in that kind of environment where I understood having a public life. Siguro my privacy is with my lovelife which medyo hindi rin ganun ka private. (giggles) I know nasabi ko na lahat ang gusto ko nilang malaman. But I’m happy there are people who are interested in what I say or do because I can encourage people to join in my charities and what I do for the kids. And that is what is very important to me.

What will you be doing after your reign?

Winwyn: I will be doing much more with my community engagement program. I’m very fortunate that a lot of people support me in this endeavor and alot of companies that are sponsoring it. They’ve been so generous with giving books, bags, food. Of course expect to see me more in tv shows and movies. I’ve already done movies but I want to explore more in different genres.

What fun things do you look forward to after your reign?

Winwyn: I’m going to travel. I’m going to ikot more in the Philippines. I’ll be going to Dakak in December. Then I’ll go to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Yun ang mahirap gawin since I have work. So, now this coming holidays, pina pa block ko na yung dates. After I crown the next Reina Hispanoamericana, I will defnitely do more travelling and visit my family in the US.

Cynthia Thomalla, Miss Eco Philippines 2017, Miss Eco International 2018

What will you miss most about being Miss Eco Philippines / International 2018?

Cynthia: I will definitely miss wearing the crown to events and the talks. (laughs) It has a different feeling if you actually bring and wear the crown to public or even private events. It makes me feel more determined to do my tasks and fulfill my advocacies.

You have reigned for over a year and have won in your international pageant. Can you tell us something you learned about being a beauty queen that surpised you during your reign?

Cynthia: I learned tons of new things during my trainings and when i competed. What surprised me is when I learned to just let go of negativity energy, the negative vibes or negativity itself. Now, I’m pretty optimistic in my life and how i see things.

What will you be doing after your reign from a career standpoint?

Cynthia: I am hoping to do my movies with Regal films after my reign and do more projects with GMA.

What fun things do you want to do more of after your reign?

Cynthia: I really want to travel the world! Experience different cultures, speak different languages and witness the wonders of the world. Hopefully I can achieve all this.

Sophia Senoron, Miss Multinational Philippines 2017, Miss Multinational 2017

What will you miss most about being Miss Multinational Philippines 2018?

Sophia: Definitely being the bunso of the pageant industry and gaining all the ates an only child could dream of.

You have reigned for over a year and have won in your international pageant. Can you tell us something you learned about being a beauty queen that surpised you during your reign?

Sophia: It was probably the candidacy of every queen I met. How being regal and graceful doesn’t necessarily mean being over the too perfect instead it’s being unapologetically yourself.

What is one thing about Sophia that you’d love for people to know about that wasn’t highlighted during your reign?

Sophia: She isn’t just cute or sweet. She’s more of a strong and fierce personality in a trojan horse.

What will you be doing after your reign from a career standpoint?

Sophia: Well being that I just signed with GMA Artist Center, I will definitely start focusing on my showbiz career as an actress. And of course continuing my studies.

What fun things do you want to do more of after your reign?

Sophia: Travel and Eat! (laughs)

Many people say that these 4 queens will be tough acts to follow. But these 4 proved that they followed no one and instead, were trailblazers.

They were simply themselves and that is what made them winners. This year’s batch of 40 candidates is a very competitive one and the world awaits who will be victorious on October 7, 2018 during the Miss World Philippines Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com

Voltaire has 10 years experience in the fashion industry. He previously worked with a luxury clothing and accessories brand in Los Angeles, CA.

He graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, major in Fashion Design. He also holds a BS in Applied Economics and BS in Marketing from DLSU. He is now doing real estate but finds time to pursue his passions in his spare time.

Voltaire co-stars in the US reality show The People’s Queen, as one of the mentors to pageant hopefuls.