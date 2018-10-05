Which candidate rocked the best makeup look?

Published 12:22 PM, October 05, 2018

When two beauty industry giants collaborate, you just know something powerful is bound to happen – which is precisely what took place when Miss World Philippines and cosmetics brand BYS collaborated for the second year in a row this year’s pageant.

On October 1, BYS and Miss World Philippines hosted the 2018 BYS Holiday Presentation at the Atrium of Resortworlds Manila featuring the 40 official MWP candidates and hosted by Laura Lehmann, Miss World Philippines 2017.

The ladies wore basic sheath, cowl neckline dreses in colors complementing each of the 4 Holiday Palettes. All the ladies accessorized with various custom headpieces.

The runway presentation was reminiscent of intimate salon fashion shows where the models walked directly in front of the seated guests. It was a very fitting choice because the audience was able to see their make-up up close.

The pageant’s 40 contestants had earlier attended a BYS make-up seminar with celebrity make-up artist Jigs Mayuga.

Here is a closer look at the beautiful MWP candidates in the BYS Holiday Presentations looks.

The BERRIES 2 pallette

Candidate #2: Jigg Kirsty

Candidate #5: Kim de Guzman

Candidate #9: Arienne Calingo

The PEACH 2 pallette

Candidate #11: Pearl Hung

Candidate #12: Neesha Murjani

Candidate #16: Maureen Montagne

The PRISMATIC pallette

Candidate #22: Elaiza Alzona

Candidate #23: Marianne Marquez

Candidate #27: Katarina Rodriguez

The UNICORN pallette

Candidate #37: Gianna Llanes

Candidate #38: Katrina Acaylar

Candidate #40: Tammy Caballero

– Rappler.com

Voltaire has 10 years experience in the fashion industry. He previously worked with a luxury clothing and accessories brand in Los Angeles, CA.

He graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, major in Fashion Design. He also holds a BS in Applied Economics and BS in Marketing from DLSU. He is now doing real estate but finds time to pursue his passions in his spare time.

Voltaire co-stars in the US reality show The People’s Queen, as one of the mentors to pageant hopefuls.