Published 7:15 AM, October 07, 2018

HONG KONG – The Miss World pageant is among the world's most prestigious beauty contests. True to form, the Philippines has sent some of its most beautiful to participate in the competition – many of whom later became successful in their respective fields.

As Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann prepares to crown her successor on October 7, let us take a look at some of the ladies who have represented the country in the competition.

Evangeline Pascual (1973)

Evangeline competed in the Miss World competition in 1973, held in England. She placed 1st runner-up to USA's Marjorie Wallace, who was later dethroned. The organization offered the duties to Evangeline, but she had to turn it down as she was already doing movies in the Philippines.

She continues to be active in showbiz, appearing in various soaps and movies. She is also active in the Toastermaster International, an organization that promotes communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

Ruffa Gutierrez (1993)

Actress Sharmaine Ruffa Gutierrez, of the famed showbiz clan, became the country's representative when she won the title of Binibining Pilipinas World 1993. A top favorite at the competition held in Sun City, South Africa, she went on to win 2nd princess.

Ruffa later starred in many movies and soaps. She married Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas in 2003 but they separated in 2007. Their marriage was annulled in 2012. She has sole custody of their two daughters Lorin and Venice.

The actress still continues to be active in showbiz, appearing in the family reality show It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez and doing hosting stints.

Gwendoline "Gwen" Ruais (2011)

Filipino-French model Gwen Ruais became the first representative of the Philippines in the Miss World competition under the management of Cory Quirino. She competed in the contest held in London, where she won 1st princess.

After her stint as Miss World Philippines, Gwen continued to model and host. She even appeared in Asia's Next Model season 4.

Gwen is currently based in Paris.

Queenie Rehman (2012)

Queenie succeeded Gwen in 2012 and represented the country in China. She got the attention of the pageants fans during the competition's talent portion for her beatboxing talent. She ended her pageant stint with a Top 15 placement.

After her reign, Queenie became a model and singer. She is also into fitness, having joined this year's Century Tuna Superbods competition.

Megan Young (2013)

Actress Megan Young succeeded Queenie in representing the country in the contest. She competed in Bali, Indonesia, where she became the first Filipino to win the title.

As Miss World, Megan traveled to various countries, raising funds for "Beauty with a Purpose." She also hosted the Miss World 2014 in London, where she crowned Rolene Strauss. This was followed by more hosting stints with the organization, including the Mr World competition. (IN PHOTOS: Megan Young hosts Miss World 2017)

Megan is currently a consultant to the Miss World Philippines Organization and is also busy with her showbiz career in the Philippines.

Valerie Weigmann (2014)

Former Eat Bulaga host Valerie Weigmann was crowned Megan's successor in 2014. She represented the Philippines in London, where she became part of the Top 25.

After her reign, Valerie traveled to various parts of the world and walked on different runways. She is engaged to longtime boyfriend Bodie Pulido.

Hillarie Danielle Parungao (2015)

Hillarie Danielle Parungao represented the country in the competition held in China. She finished in the Top 10.

After her reign, Hillarie continued to model. She travels between Manila and Cebu and continues to do her charity work with her own organization KATUWANG: A fight Against Child Mortality.

Catriona Gray (2016)

Catriona was already a model before entering the world of pageants. She competed in the contest held in the US, where she was heavily favor to win. She ended as part of the Top 5, with Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico winning.

Following her reign, fans clamored for her to give pageantry one more try. She applied for Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and took the title of Miss Universe Philippines.

She is set to compete in the pageant to be held in Bangkok, Thailand. Catriona is also active in a number of causes including Young Focus, where she was able to raise money for a school in Tondo and Love Yourself, a group dedicated to educating people about the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

– Rappler.com