Who's likely to win the crown? Voltaire Tayag weighs in.

Published 1:50 PM, October 07, 2018

After almost 3 and a half weeks of pre-pageant activities, the Miss World Philippines 2018 beauty pageant activities have been concluded. It culminates in what promises to be a grand production of the MWP 2018 Finals Night at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 7.

For any journalist, access to events is key to getting the most accurate account. As a pageant journalist, this privilege has allowed me to also get to know all the candidates. The many shared meals, laughter, and conversations have really shown me that there are 40 outstanding, beautiful, intelligent, and empowered Filipinas.

They’ve opened up about their stories, insecurities, and dreams.

During the MWP Charity Gala, MWP National Director, Arnold Vegafria said: "I am greatly excited by this year’s pageant. We have a formidable list of 40 beautiful women vying for the titles of Reina Hispano Filipinas, Miss Multinational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines and of course, Miss World Philippines."

"We are very hopeful that we can repeat our success in 2018. We select our queens for the right attitude, character, personality, and intelligence to qualify as rightful ambassadors of the country," he added.

I am not sure how these women will perform during the finals. I am not sure if their styling will be on point. Will the front runners have a misstep, giving the the dark horses a chance to overtake them? I am not sure what the panel of judges will be looking for.

What I am sure of is that the Miss World Philippines 2018 queens will be everything that Arnold is hoping for and so much more. They truly embody the qualities the organization stands for. They have done everything they can up to this point. Whoever the lucky ladies will be is up to destiny.

Here’s a quick look at the scoresheet of the Fast Track Challenges before I proceed with my assessment:

Fast Track Events Beach Beauty Top Model Sports Talent Special Award Multimedia #27 Katarina Rodriguez X X X X X #33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez X X X X X #16 Maureen Montagne X X X #23 Marianne Marquez X X X #5 Kim De Guzman X X #35 Kimi Mugford X X #30 Rose Murphy X X X #6 Danica Reynes X #7 Angeline Santos X #10 Paulina Labayo X #25 Crystal Freedman X #34 Denielle Magno X #38 Katrina Acaylar X #11 Pearl Hung X #20 Angelica Estravillo X #32 Kylah Sanchez X #39 Chanel Morales X X #4 Bettina Penales X #12 Neesha Murjani X #19 Jerelleen Rodriguez X #31 Cleopatra Jones X #36 Crissia del Atienza X #28 Abby Dizon X #1 Erika Larkins X #15 Maisa Llanes X

The Fast Track event placements are an advantage but not a guarantee for a semi-finals spot. There were candidates who were disheartened after the conclusion of the fast track events because they felt that they had no more chance to make it to the semifinals.

But they need to remember that the preliminary closed-door interviews hold a huge percentage in their scores so they should not lose hope and keep on fighting. Last year's eventual Miss Multinational Philippines, Sophia Senoron, was not on the scoreboard but skyrocketed during the finals.

Relying solely on my objective judgement, the fast track events and their overall performance during the pageant, here are the candidates who I feel have the highest likelihood of making it to the Top 16 semifinalists.

(This is in no particular order)

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

#16 Maureen Montagne

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#23 Marianne Marquez

#5 Kim de Guzman

#34 Denielle Magno

#19 Jerelleen Rodriguez

#10 Paulina Labayo

#32 Kylah Sanchez

#38 Katrina Acaylar

#30 Rose Murphy

#35 Kimi Mugford

#11 Pearl Hung

#20 Angelica Estravillo

#9 Arienne Calingo

#22 Elaiza Alzona

However, there are a few candidates who just might have scored high enough to make it. They are:

#2 Jigg Kirsty

#7 Angeline Santos

#12 Neesha Murjani

#21 Annalita Vizcarra

#39 Chanel Morales

Of course, the winners of the Fast Track Events and Miss BYS will be crucial in the final outcome. This year, however, I feel the fast track winners would qualify for the semi-finals regardless.

For the finals spots, it will boil down to the law of averages as the competition is really tight.

CROWN CONTENDERS

Based on all the pre-pageant competitions, the candidates who have made the most impact are:

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

#16 Maureen Montagne

#23 Marianne Marquez

They have all placed in multiple fast track events and won special awards. Although the special awards don’t really factor into the scoring, what it says is that the candidate is memorable and makes an impact.

Their performances on the all important Finals Night will be key to their success.

Miss World Philippines

#27 Katarina Rodriguez

Katarina was a heavy favorite coming into the competition and carried that momentum throughout. I have known her since her previous pageants and removing any bias, she is still a very deserving winner. As I’ve always said in previous pageant predictions, factoring in the potential business and publicity that a candidate brings is also important. That is what Katarina brings in spades and might be her edge over the other candidates. She has that star quality that can potentially win our country’s second Miss World crown.

#16 Maureen Montagne

Maureen has a very charming and arresting persona on stage that can win the hearts of many. She is undeniably gorgeous, sexy, and has captivating eyes. She was first runner-up in Miss World America and was Miss Arizona USA which led others to question if she was Filipino enough to be our representative. Maureen has the heart of a Filipino and the tastebuds to match. She has slowly and lovingly absorbed Filipino culture over the past year that she’s been here. Maureen has that quintessential icy princess look that Miss World favored in its early years. Maureen has the quiet sophistication and elegance that can also be an asset in the Miss World stage. If she is not Miss World Philippines, I feel she would do extremely well in Miss Eco International.

These two women are safe bets to win crowns during the finals.

When it comes to the 3 crowns wherein we are the reigning titleholder, I do not subscribe to the defeatist attitude of we won’t win back to back. Unless something has already happened, then it is always a possibility. I am still as optimistic for the women who will be crowned because it is their victory.

Reina Hispano Filipinas

#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

This crazy beautiful, talented, and charming Asian will make South America fall in love with her. She would be a great follow up to Winwyn Marquez. When you don’t speak the language, the best way to communicate is through other forms. Winwyn danced her way to the crown and Alyssa can sing her way as well.

Possible queens: Maureen Montagne, Arienne Calingo, Marianne Marquez

Miss Eco Philippines

#16 Maureen Montagne

She has the beauty that cannot be ignored and translates into any continent, much like that of Cynthia Thomalla, Miss Eco International 2018. The Egyptians will be in awe, wondering if all Filipinas looked like Maureen and Cynthia. They represent the best of both cultures.

Possible queens: Kim de Guzman, Denielle Magno, Katrina Acaylar

Miss Multinational Philippines

This pageant identifies its strength in the question and answer. Think of it as like a very beautiful debate competition. Having said that, there are two women who can deliver.

#11 Pearl Hung, who is a motivational speaker and has very inspiring story. Will her overall scores help her reach this level?

#9 Arienne Calingo. This double Ivy league graduate would be the best delegate to send to this pageant. However, I am not sure if her scores are high enough to advance.

First Princess and Second Princess

Most likely possibilities are #23 Marianne Marquez, #34 Denielle Magno, #10 Paulina Labayo, #5 Kim de Guzman. Any of them can also end up as a titleholder depending on how the night plays out.

The very different natures of the international pageants make it quite difficult to place the winners. The top 4 highest scorers may not necessarily be suited for the international pageant. But that is all part of the beauty and allure of pageants and competition. – Rappler.com