Check the full list of winners here!

Published 12:37 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss World Philippines has been crowned.

Katarina Rodriguez was named Miss World Philippines 2018 during the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, October 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Katarina won over 39 other hopefuls. She was crowned by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Three other women took home crowns and will represent the country in their respective international competitions abroad. They are:

Miss Eco Philippines 2018: Maureen Montagne

Miss Multinational Philippines 2018: Kimi Mugford

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018: Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez

Chanel Morales was named 1st princess, and Pearl Hung was named 2nd princess.

Katarina will head to Sanya, China in December to represent the country in the Miss World 2018 pageant. – Rappler.com

