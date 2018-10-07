The candidates channel their inner beach beauties at the pageant's coronation night

Published 10:45 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2018 rocked their Bench bikinis one last time during the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, October 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The women walked the stage in the bright pink and pastel blue swimsuits by Bench Body.

Seven candidates were picked as the finalists for the Beach Beauty Competition, with the winner securing a spot in the Top 15.

Here are some photos of the ladies during the swimsuit segment:

The Miss World Philippines 2018 queens will be crowned at the end of the event. – Rappler.com