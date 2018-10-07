LIVE UPDATES: Miss World Philippines 2018 coronation night
MANILA, Philippines – After months of intense preparation and weeks of pre-pageant activites, it all boils down to one night for the 40 contestants of Miss World Philippines 2018.
A new batch of queens will be crowned on Sunday, October 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
THE CANDIDATES
#1 Erica Larkins
#2 Jigg Kirsty Ang
#3 Barmae Chua
#4 Bettina Alparce Penales
#5 Kim de Guzman
#6 Danica Reynes
#7 Angeline Mae Santos
#8 Pauline Deveraturda
#9 Arienne Calingo
#10 Paulina Labayo
#11 Pearl Hung
#12 Neesha Murjani
#13 Michelle Oliva
#14 Monique Tuzon
#15 Maisa Llanes
#16 Maureen Montagne
#17 Ma. Divine Veranga
#18 KJ Cudiamat
#19 Jerelleen Rodriguez
#20 Angelica Estrevillo
#21 Annalita Vizcarra
#22 Elaiza Alzona
#23 Marianne Marquez
#24 Eiffel Rosalita
#25 Crystal Freedman
#26 Joemay Leo
#27 Katarina Rodriguez
#28 Abbyjun Dizor
#29 MJ Boniao
#30 Rose Murphy
#31 Cleopatra Jones
#32 Kylah Sanchez
#33 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez
#34 Denielle Magno
#35 Kimi-Lei Mugford
#36 Crissia Atienza
#37 Gianna Llanes
#38 Katrina Acaylar
#39 Chanel Morales
#40 Tamara Caballero
THE TOP 15
SPECIAL AWARDS
THE TOP 10
THE TOP 5
