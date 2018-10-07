Read Katarina's response to a tough question about pageants and feminism

Published 1:21 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Katarina Rodriguez was crowned Miss World Philippines 2018 at the pageant’s coronation night on October 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A strong contender throughout the competition, Katarina proved to have both beauty and brains when she answered this question:

There are people who believe that beauty pageants are a form of women exploitation. What can you do to change their opinion?

This was her answer:

I’d like to think that one should live by example. And I actually would like to admit that I was one of those before until I learned more about what beauty pageants are about. One thing I can tell you is that you may think it’s very competitive but it’s not. You understand beauty pageants when you know that it is actually not competitive against other women. It’s actually competitive towards yourself. And in a sense, it’s all about woman empowerment. And you can feel that in this group of girls… each girl knows that we are all individually beautiful.

Katarina will be competing in the Miss World 2018 pageant in Sanya, China in December. – Rappler.com