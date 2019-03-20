'Mukhang game show,' says Katarina of the competition in Sanya, China

Published 5:39 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Three months after competing in Miss World 2018, Katarina Rodriguez spoke about her experience in the pageant and admitted it was not what she expected.

The competition was held last in Sanya, China, during which Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon won the title.

In an interview with Pep on Tuesday, March 19 on the sidelines of a press conference for the movie Go La Union!, Katarina, who failed to enter the Top 30, did not hold back expressing her disappointment. According to the model-beauty queen, the concept of the contest was not what she expected. ([OPINION] What in the world happened in Miss World 2018?)

“Well, I actually knew a week before and, unfortunately, Miss World wasn’t what I thought it’s gonna be," she said.

“I think of traditional pageant talaga, you hear Miss World, you think really traditional pageant.

“And if you watch it, parang mas mukhang game show. Parang ang feeling doon, parang game show talaga." (And if you watch it, it looked like a game show. So that's what I feel, it was a game show.)

She then recalled the experience Catriona Gray had when she competed in 2016. A heavy favorite, Catriona placed as part of the top 5. She later went on to win Miss Universe in 2018.

“I think throughout, if you watch it, you’ll see how the pageant is, the type of pageant it is."

“And I think that speaks for itself because using her experiences as an example and my own experience as an example, you will really see, okay, there’s something that they do differently from the likes of Miss Universe, of Miss International, at yung iba pang (and the other) pageants," she said.

Aside from Go! La Union, Katarina is busy with her modeling stints and duties for the Miss World Philippines Organization. – Rappler.com