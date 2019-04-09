Mercado replaces Bessie Besana, who was general manager of the organization for two years

April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines Organization has a new general manager. Arnold Mercado, one of the co-founders of the pageant camp Aces and Queens formally announced he has joined the MWP group on Tuesday, April 9.

On his Facebook account, Arnold – Mama Ru to the pageant world – wrote that he's bidding goodbye to Aces and Queens, which he said was more than just a pageant training camp to him.

"Aces and Queens made me realize my dream of being involved in beauty pageants, not as a beauty queen perhaps but being part of a team that has produced countless national and international beauty queens."

He called the women he has trained his anak (children), and called them "true gems who I will remember and treasure all my life."

"Mga anak, I will always love you and remember your Mama Ru is just an SMS away."

He also addressed his colleagues, thanking them for their friendship and saying "I may be bitchy at times but has always been caring and loving to all of you."

"This is not goodbye but a beginning of a new phase in my life. Who knows this maybe the start of a new era in Philippine pageantry? To all the women who believed and trusted ACES and Queens, maraming salamat (thank you very much)," he said.

He also mentioned Jonas Gaffud and Nad Bronce, formed the group with him, and thanked Louie Heredia for introducing him to Arnold Vegafria, the national director of Miss World Philippines.

"Being chosen as the new general manager of Miss World Philippines is an opportunity of a lifetime...I will make sure that I will give this role the same passion that I dedicated to all of my past endeavors," he said.

"With everyone’s support, rest assured that the Philippines and the whole world will see a grander and more relevant Miss World Philippines," he said.

Mercado replaced Bessie Besana, who was general manager of the organization for two years. Mercado is expected to face the press very soon regarding his plans for the organization.

Prior to his appointment as general manager of MWP, Mercado was one of the mentors of Aces and Queens, helping the potential candidates with their personality and development skills, and serving as a chaperone during their go-sees.

He is the second member of the Aces and Queens to leave after Jonas Gaffud, who was appointed as creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand.– Rappler.com