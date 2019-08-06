LIST: Miss World Philippines 2019 official candidates
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines Organization announced the first 37 candidates who will vie for the Miss World title and other crowns at stake.
Thrity-seven ladies were formally announced on Sunday, August 4 after the screening held at the C3 Events Place in San Juan.
The 3 other ladies will come from the United States had earlier competed for the right to participate in the competition.
The batch is composed of new names plus some familiar faces from the pageant and entertainment scene. These include Michelle Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 and actress Melanie Marquez, Isabella de Leon, and Kelley Day.
Coronation night for Miss World Philippines is scheduled in September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Here are the names of the 37 candidates announced on Sunday, August 4:
- Katrina Llegado
- Jacqueline Hammoude
- Sheila Marie Reyes
- Michelle Arceo
- Patrisha Kamille Gutierrez
- Justienne Ortega
- Alyssa Joreen Reyes
- Kimberley Hakenson
- Sharmane Galisanao
- Glyssa Perez
- Jean Tumang
- Sharielle Yanson
- Julie Ann Forbes
- Patricia Gutierrez
- Julie Mae Mendoza
- Kelley Day
- Isabella De Leon
- Patricia Ann Tan
- Gerlaine Silva
- Ruffa Nava
- Ednalyn Gunio
- Rose Ann Ignacio
- Kristi Celyn Banks
- Michelle Marquez Dee
- Shannon Kerver
- Patrixia Sherly Santos
- Sammie Anne Legaspi
- Hannah Therese Cruz
- Joanna Camelle Mercado
- Louise Theunis
- Kayesha Chua
- Aura Shaznay Tumulak
- Mary Daena Ressureccion
- Michelle Thorlund
- Tracy Maureen Perez
- Ilene De Vera
- Vanessa Walters
— Rappler.com
