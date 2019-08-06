40 candidates will vie for the right to represent the country in the pageant in December

Published 8:49 AM, August 06, 2019

ON TO 2019. The candidates for Miss World Philippines have been announced and will compete in the pageant in September. Photo shows the 2018 queens headed by Katarina Rodriguez. File photo by Rob Reyes

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines Organization announced the first 37 candidates who will vie for the Miss World title and other crowns at stake.

Thrity-seven ladies were formally announced on Sunday, August 4 after the screening held at the C3 Events Place in San Juan.

The 3 other ladies will come from the United States had earlier competed for the right to participate in the competition.

The batch is composed of new names plus some familiar faces from the pageant and entertainment scene. These include Michelle Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 and actress Melanie Marquez, Isabella de Leon, and Kelley Day.

Coronation night for Miss World Philippines is scheduled in September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here are the names of the 37 candidates announced on Sunday, August 4:

Katrina Llegado

‎Jacqueline Hammoude

Sheila Marie Reyes

Michelle Arceo

‎Patrisha Kamille Gutierrez

‎Justienne Ortega

‎Alyssa Joreen Reyes

Kimberley Hakenson

‎Sharmane Galisanao

‎Glyssa Perez

‎Jean Tumang

‎Sharielle Yanson

‎Julie Ann Forbes

‎Patricia Gutierrez

‎Julie Mae Mendoza

‎Kelley Day

‎Isabella De Leon

Patricia Ann Tan

‎Gerlaine Silva

‎Ruffa Nava

‎Ednalyn Gunio

‎Rose Ann Ignacio

‎Kristi Celyn Banks

‎Michelle Marquez Dee

‎Shannon Kerver

‎Patrixia Sherly Santos

‎Sammie Anne Legaspi

‎Hannah Therese Cruz

Joanna Camelle Mercado

‎Louise Theunis

‎Kayesha Chua

‎Aura Shaznay Tumulak

‎Mary Daena Ressureccion

‎Michelle Thorlund

‎Tracy Maureen Perez

‎Ilene De Vera

Vanessa Walters

— Rappler.com