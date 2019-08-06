Kelley Day, Michelle Marquez Dee, and Isabella de Leon are giving pageantry a try

Published 3:00 PM, August 06, 2019

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES VENTURE. Isabelle de Leon, Kelley Day, and Michelle Dee are trying their luck in the pageant scene through Miss World Philippines. Photos by Dion Besa/Miss World Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Three women from Philippines showbiz were among those who made to the official candidates of Miss World Philippines 2019 announced on Sunday, August 4.

Michelle Marquez Dee, Kelley Day, and Isabella de Leon are among the 40 candidates who will vie for the title currently held by Katarina Rodriguez.

Michelle Dee

Michelle, daughter of actor and businessman Derek Dee and actress and former beauty queen Melanie Marquez is one of the ladies whom pageant fans have eagerly waited to join the pageant scene. Mom Melanie, after all, was Miss International 1979.

Before pageantry, Michelle made sure to finish her studies at De La Salle University, graduating with a degree in Psychology. She entered the modeling industry and walked the runway for various designers. She's also done campaigns for Bench.

Michelle is also the cousin of Winwyn Marquez, who won the Reina Hispanoamericana title in 2017. Both of them are currently hosting the lifestyle show Glow Up on GMA 7.

Kelley Day

Kelley Day was a member of the girl group Girltrends on It's Showtime before she moved to GMA 7 and became a talent of the network.

The Filipino-British Kelley entered the modeling scene and went on to appear on various shows. Prior to entering Miss World Philippines, Kelley appeared on the show Dahil sa Pag-Ibig.

Isabella de Leon

Isabella or Isabelle is familiar to many as the young Duday in the Vic Sotto sitcom Daddy Di Do Du. She also won a Best Child Actress award for her role in the movie Magnifico.

Now 25, Isabelle, who also released an album, will try her luck to win one of the titles. She recently made a guest appearance in the TV show Dragon Lady starring Janine Gutierrez.

Last year, Alyssa Muhlach and Chanel Morales tried their luck and went on to wih, with Alyssa being the representative of the country in the Reina Hispanoamerica pageant and Chanel winning 1st princess.

Will the 3 of them be lucky as Alyssa and Chanel? We will find out come coronation night in September. — Rappler.com