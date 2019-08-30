MANILA, Philippines — The 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2019 were formally introduced on Thursday, August 29.

The event, held at at the Novotel at the Araneta Center, was hosted by Mr World Philippines 2018 JB Saliba, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Eco Philippines 2018 Maureen Montagne, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez.

The ladies are comprised of familiar faces from pageantry, showbiz, the modeling industry, and some newbies. Among those who caught the media's attention were actresses Michelle Dee, Isabella de Leon, and Kelley Day; and candidates Glyssa Perez, Ilene de Vera, Kayesha Chua, and Michelle Thorlund.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, other titles at stake are Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. Two new titles have also been added: Miss Philippines Tourism and Miss Eco Teen International.

The coronation night is scheduled on September 15.

1. Isabelle de Leon

2. Julia Mae Mendoza

3. Sharielle Yanson

4. Glyssa Leiann Perez

5. Julie Ann Forbes

6. Michelle Arceo

7. Patricia Tan

8. Kalea Rivero Pitel

9. Tracy Maureen Perez

10. Jacqueline Diamzon Hammoude

11. Kayesha Chua

12. Trisha Gutierrez

13. Hannah Therese Cruz

14. Kimberly "Billie" Hakenson

15. Alyssa Reyes

16. Shammy Galisanao

17. Camelle Mercado

18. Ruffa Nava

19. Jean Tumang

20. Ilene de Vera

21. Michelle Dee

22. Gerlaine Silva

23. Vanessa Mae Walters

24. Kelley Day

25. Rose Ann Ignacio

26. Michelle Thorlund

27. Patrixia Santos

28. Mary Daena Zaide Resurrecion

29. Asha Gutierrez

30. Katrina Llegado

31. Sheila Marie

32. Jena Masero

33. Justienne Ortega

34. Sammie Anne Legaspi

35. Louise Theunis

36. Ednalyn Gunio

37. Kristi Celyn "Cassi" Banks

38. Aura Shaznay

39. Erica Rose Madlangsakay

40. Shannon Christie Kerver

– Rappler.com