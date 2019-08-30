IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2019
MANILA, Philippines — The 40 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2019 were formally introduced on Thursday, August 29.
The event, held at at the Novotel at the Araneta Center, was hosted by Mr World Philippines 2018 JB Saliba, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Eco Philippines 2018 Maureen Montagne, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez.
The ladies are comprised of familiar faces from pageantry, showbiz, the modeling industry, and some newbies. Among those who caught the media's attention were actresses Michelle Dee, Isabella de Leon, and Kelley Day; and candidates Glyssa Perez, Ilene de Vera, Kayesha Chua, and Michelle Thorlund.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, other titles at stake are Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. Two new titles have also been added: Miss Philippines Tourism and Miss Eco Teen International.
The coronation night is scheduled on September 15.
1. Isabelle de Leon
2. Julia Mae Mendoza
3. Sharielle Yanson
4. Glyssa Leiann Perez
5. Julie Ann Forbes
6. Michelle Arceo
7. Patricia Tan
8. Kalea Rivero Pitel
9. Tracy Maureen Perez
10. Jacqueline Diamzon Hammoude
11. Kayesha Chua
12. Trisha Gutierrez
13. Hannah Therese Cruz
14. Kimberly "Billie" Hakenson
15. Alyssa Reyes
16. Shammy Galisanao
17. Camelle Mercado
18. Ruffa Nava
19. Jean Tumang
20. Ilene de Vera
21. Michelle Dee
22. Gerlaine Silva
23. Vanessa Mae Walters
24. Kelley Day
25. Rose Ann Ignacio
26. Michelle Thorlund
27. Patrixia Santos
28. Mary Daena Zaide Resurrecion
29. Asha Gutierrez
30. Katrina Llegado
31. Sheila Marie
32. Jena Masero
33. Justienne Ortega
34. Sammie Anne Legaspi
35. Louise Theunis
36. Ednalyn Gunio
37. Kristi Celyn "Cassi" Banks
38. Aura Shaznay
39. Erica Rose Madlangsakay
40. Shannon Christie Kerver
– Rappler.com
