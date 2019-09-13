CHARITY GALA. Host RJ Ledesma holds the envelope of the finalists for the Top Model challenge. All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines Organization held its charity gala night on Wednesday, September 11. Candidates walked onstage dressed in creations by the country's top designers.

The candidates modeled the creations of Mark Bumgarner, Rau Ablaza, Nat Manilag, Mikee Andrei, Cherry Veric, Rosenthal Tee, Rhett Eala and Albert Andrada. The fashion show determined the 5 candidates who would qualify for the Top Model "fast track."

Before the fashion show, 7 candidates who made it to the Talent fast track performed.

Isabelle de Leon performed "Proud Mary."

Sammie Anne Legaspi did a salsa dance number.

Trisha Gutierrez sang a Beyonce song.

Jacqueline Hammoude did a Tahitian dance number.

Michelle Arceo performed Arianna Grande's "Dangerous Woman."

Shiela Marie Reyes did a contemporary dance number.

Erica Rose Madlangsakay also did a song number.

And then came the fashion.

Reina Hispanoamerica Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez walked for Nat Manilag.

Miss Multinational 2017 winner Sophia Senoron.

Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez

Miss Eco International 2017 Thia Thomalla

Miss World Philippines 2015 Hillarie Parungao

Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez with designer Mikee Andrei

Five ladies bested others in the Top Model Challenge. They are:

#11 Kayesha Chua

#21 Michelle Dee

#26 Michelle Thorlund

#30 Katrina Llegado

#33 Justiene Ortega

Winners of the Talent and Top Model challenges will be announced on coronation night.

It was a rare moment for many of the past queens to be together.

The Miss World Philippines finals night happens on Sunday, September 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Rappler.com