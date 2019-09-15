MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez is set to pass on the crown to her successor on Sunday, September 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the Miss World Philippines 2019 finals night.

As we wait for the new set of queens to be crowned, let's look back at Katarina's reign:

Miss Intercontinental 2017 1st runner-up

After competing as the country's representative in the Miss Intercontinental in Egypt in January 2018 and finishing 1st runner-up, Katarina crowned Karen Gallman as her successor. Karen went on the become the first Filipina to win the coveted title.

Joining Miss World Philippines 2018

After crowning Karen, Katarina took a hiatus from pageant-related activities and flew to the US. Unknown to many, she was asked to be part of the show The People's Queen and train with other beauty queen hopefuls.

In August, she confirmed that she was joining Miss World Philippines 2018 when she was spotted at the screening.

Winning Miss World Philippines 2018

From the start of the pre-pageant activities, Katarina was one of the favorites to win despite tough competition from the likes of Maureen Montagne and Alyssa Muhlach. Maureen would go on to win Miss Eco Philippines, while Alyssa was bestowed the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas title on coronation night.

Katarina would get a chance to represent the Philippines, this time in a bigger competition, to be held in Sanya, China.

Preparations, Beauty with a Purpose

After securing the title, Katarina buckled down to work as she started to prepare for the pageant in China. For her Beauty with a Purpose, she took on the cause of highlighting the plight of the children of Marawi as part of the Teach Peace Build Peace movement.

Prior to the Marawi project, Katarina had been active in peace education, including when she was competing for Miss Intercontinental. She is also active with Red Whistle, an organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness education.

Miss World journey

Filipinos were hopeful that she would be the next Filipina to bag the blue crown after Megan Young. But it was seemingly not meant to be for Katarina. She failed to enter the Top 30 and was found out that her Beauty with a Purpose video had been disqualified. (READ: Katarina Rodriguez's Miss World journey: Taking risks, staying true to herself)

"Where peace lacks, everything else becomes present. Peace education is so important because it will teach the children and youth the differences between people and promote acceptance over exclusion. It’s a simple solution to war & violence and other stigmas WORLD WIDE. My BWAP focuses now on the community in Marawi, but my vision for the Teach Peace Build Peace Movement is GLOBAL," she said. (READ: Katarina Rodriguez fails to win Miss World's Beauty with a Purpose award)

Although she failed to capture the blue crown, Katarina said that would not change anything from her experience.

New chapter

After taking a well deserved rest, Katarina resumed work for her charitable causes. in May, she was officially introduced as the spokesperson for Save the Children Philippines.

Katarina also continued her work in Marawi and has been busy with modeling and hosting. She recently hosted the Mr World pageant along with Maureen.

But even if she's busy, Katarina has not forgotten one of her first loves — going to the beach.

Days before coronation night, Katarina took to Instagram to share some thoughts after interviewing the 2019 candidates.

"I had the opportunity to judge the closed door interview with the 40 #MWP2019 candidates and got some major goose bumps! It brought me back to all the feels during my competition last year. It’s so true the saying, 'time flies when you’re having fun.' Tomorrow will be my last day as your Miss World Philippines, and a new girl will be crowned into the @msworldphil family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katarina (@katarinarodri) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

Good luck to your next activities, Katarina. You will always be a queen to many. — Rappler.com