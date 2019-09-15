MANILA, Philippines – A new batch of Miss World Philippines queens will be crowned Sunday evening, September 15 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Bookmark this page for updates straight from the arena.

The contestants:

Isabelle de Leon Julia Mendoza Sharielle Yanson Glyssa Leiann Perez Julie Ann Forbes Michelle Arceo Patricia Navea Tan Kalea Rivero Pitel Tracy Maureen Perez Jacqueline Diamzon Hammoude Kayesha Chua Trisha Gutierrez Hanna Therese Cruz Billie Hakenson Alyssa Reyes Shammy Galisanao Camelle Mercado Ruffa Nava Jean Tumang Ilene de Vera Michelle Dee Gerlaine Silva Vanessa Mae Walters Kelley Day Rose Ann Ignacio Michelle Thorlund Patrixia Santos Mary Daena Zaide Resurreccion Asha Gutierrez Katrina Llegado Sheila Marie Reyes Jena Masero Justiene Ortega Anne Legaspi Louise Theunis Edna Gunio Casie Banks Aura Shaznay Erica Rose Madlangsakay Shannon Christie Kerver

– Rappler.com