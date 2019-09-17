MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines 2019 edition concluded on Sunday, September 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The 2018 queens led by Katarina Rodriguez and the candidates performed to an energetic dance number dressed in gold, silver, and embellished dresses.

After the dance number, the hosts were introduced — Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, model and TV host Victor Basa, actor EA Guzman, and actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez.

The ladies then proceeded to change into their swimsuits by Bench and Bench Body, the official clothing of the competition.

The first set of special awards were given to the candidates, with Michelle Dee nabbing the lion share of the awards.

The evening gown segment followed.

The second set of awards were given.

From 40 candidates, it was time to narrow it down to Top 20. But the pageant tweaked it a bit – instead of just 20, they picked a Top 22.

The Beauty with A Purpose award was given to Glyssa Perez, who has been an advocate of breast cancer awareness even before she entered the pageantry. The former Miss World Philippines 2017 1st princess shed tears upon hearing the good news.

After the Top 22 was announced, former Miss World Philippines Laura Lehmann had a casual Q&A with the contestants.

It was down to the final stretch and the Top 12 was announced. Each of them then picked a judge who in turn asked them a question for the final Q and A.

After the final round and Q and As, the 2018 queens made their farewell walks.

Michelle Dee, daughter of former beauty queen Melanie Marquez, went on to win the Miss World Philippines title. She will vie for the crown in London in December.

GMA 7 actress Kelley Day meanwhile took the Miss Eco Philippines crown and will compete in Egypt next year.

Katrina Llegado was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana and will try to duplicate success of Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

Actress Isabelle de Leon, who many remember as a child actress, was in tears when she was announced as Miss Multinational Philippines. She will compete in India.

Vanessa Walters became the first Philippines representative to the Miss Eco Teen pageant and will compete in Egypt.

Glyssa Perez won as the first Miss Philippines Tourism queen under the organization.

First princess went to Shannon Kerver and 2nd princess was Casie Banks.

Congratulations to this year's winners and may you bring home victory to the country! — Rappler.com