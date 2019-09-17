MANILA, Philippines — During the evening gown portion of the Miss World Philippines pageant Sunday night, a lady in a yellow gown by Pablo Mendez sashayed onstage, twirled, and later bagged the Best in Evening Gown and Top Model award. Her name — Katrina Llegado, the new Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019.

Like Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Katrina had a solid group of supporters who cheered on her when she bagged a title.

According to her video bio, Katrina, 21, graduated cum laude with a Finance degree from the De La Salle University.

Prior to joining the pageant, Katrina worked in a bank and competed in Mutya ng Taguig 2018.

Katrina said in her bio that she loves going to the beach and hiking trips.

"I do this every weekened to ensure that I get a relaxing weekend after a tiring week from work," she said.

The importance of education – especially for kids that might not have the best circumstances in life – is something she holds close to her heart. Katrina said she wants children to know that they can find access to good education, despite their status in life.

In an interview with Rappler after the coronation night, Katrina said all the hardwork paid off.

"I'm so happy to have this crown. I think I prepared so hard for Miss World Philippines and I'm so thankful that everything came into place. And finally I have a crown," she said.

She also said it was huge honor to be following the likes of Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez and Winwyn Marquez who competed in Reina Hispanoamericana in Bolivia.

"Following Winwyn Marquez and Alyssa Muhlach, I'm very overwhelmed lang about these women who are empowered women. I can't wait to be one of them and talk about with them about their experience and about Reina Hispanoamericana."

Like Winwyn and Alyssa, Katrina said that she plans to promote the closeness of Philippines to Spain. She also thanked her trainers in Aces and Queens camp especially Ian Mendajar, who trained many of the ladies from the camp.

Katrina is also an avid traveler.

Katrina later wrote on Instagram: "I still can’t believe that finally i have a crown! All sacrifices, hard work, and determination really paid off. I’m so excited to represent FILIPINAS! Maraming Salamat sa lahat ng tumulong at sumuporta saakin! Thank you @msworldphil organization for entrusting me with this crown. This is just the beginning."

Katrina will compete at the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia this coming November. — Rappler.com