MANILA, Philippines — Kelley Day isn't exactly a newbie to the public eye. She is, after all, a former member of the It's Showtime girl group GirlTrends and she's appeared in other ABS-CBN shows. She eventually transfered to GMA 7 and is now part the GMA Artist Center's roster of talents.

She most recently appeared in the afternoon drama show Dahil Sa Pag-Ibig, where she played Allison, the girlfriend of Gary played by Pancho Magno.

The Filipino-British actress was raised in Dubai and made a decision to move to the Philippines where she started a modeling and showbiz career. Before joining Philippine showbiz, she's been doing commercials at the age of 6.

Aside from being a GMA Artist Center talent, she is also signed with modeling agency Prima Stella Management.

During the press presentation of Miss World Philippines, Kelley was asked if being a showbiz personality was an advantage to getting a title.

"Actually Michelle [Dee] and I have talked about this. We have a pressure in the sense that they expect a lot from us. because we're used to being in front of the camera or we're used to memorizing lines or whatever it might be. Talking to people, talking to the press, but pageantry for me is entirely a different thing. You change your mind set, you focus on something completely different. And I think that's where the challenge comes from.

"But I think it has pros and cons on being an artista because yes we have an experience but there's a lot of pressure on us."

During pageant night, Kelley wowed the audience in a black gown designed by Leo Almodal. She also won a number of special awards.

During the final Q and A, Kelley was asked what Filipino food she would promote. She listed tokwa't baboy and adobo as her favorites.

"The appetizer would definitely be tokwa't baboy, because its my favorite. And it's healthy too! The starter would be sizzling sinigang. My main course would be adobo and rice, and dessert would be caramel… it’s my favorite one."

And on Sunday night, Kelley found herself as part of the Miss World Philippines winners, earning the right to represent the country in the Miss Eco International competition in Egypt next year.

"Tonight was really based on the judges opinions on us. And I don't think that they had to consideration if we were celebrities or not. Or if we had followers or not. I think a lot of it came down to the performance and the moment of time."

"Even our question and answer, our confidence and what I think is the confidence that we had maybe has come from showbiz. Maybe we had that capability to be more used to being onstage and maybe that helped," she said in a chance interview after the competition.

"I would still be so happy with the journey I went through. I think I deserve it also. I think I will make the most of it and I don't think Miss World Philippines will have any regrets with me putting on this crown."

Alopecia awareness

In her intro video released last August, Kelley revealed that she has been battling alopecia, a condition which results in hair loss. Now that she is a titleholder, Kelley said she will use the platform to talk about it more.

"I feel like it gives a raised platform. So I can reach out to more people, a lot of people who follow pageantry. I've meet so many people, even so many interviewers of pageant events that have shown me of their alopecia, shown me of other autoimmune diseases and it expanded my connections. And I personally heard stories. Even when I travel to Egypt for the international competition, all the opportunities that I will get from this crown will just make me be able to reach out to more people." — Rappler.com