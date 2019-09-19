MANILA, Philippines — Among the 40 contestants on stage, it was Isabelle de Leon who was the most shocked over her own win as Miss Multinational Philippines 2019. In fact, it took her a second or two before she finally composed herself as she was crowned by her predecessor, Miss Multinational Philippines 2018 Kimmi Mugford.

Like fellow queens Michelle Dee and Kelley Day, Isabelle is no stranger to the limelight. She's been on screen since she was kid, making a name for herself in the movie Magnifico, where won a Best Child Actress award. She also appeared in the show Munting Anghel and is perhaps best known as Duday, one of Vic Sotto's 3 children in the show Daddy Di Do Du.

Now all grown up, 25-year-old Isabelle has reinvented herself as a singer-songwriter, actress, and beauty queen.

Something new

During the informal Q and A of the pageant, host Laura Lehmann asked Isabelle why she decided to enter the world of pageantry.

"I've always been active in certain advocacies and charities even before joining the pageant. This was a chance for me to grow as woman. I believe what it stands for and that's beauty with a purpose. To be honest, it took a lot of courage for me to join the pageant. So I encouraged everyone of you here to do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone because you'll never know what strength you have not until you put yourself in a situation where it will be tested.

"So I encourage everyone to not let your fears to become bigger than your dreams and always listen to that voice that whispers in your heart that says you're fearfully and wonderfully made."

At the press presentation, she was asked about whether being in showbiz was an advantage in joining pageants.

"I feel that this is a fair game. We all have our strengths and weaknesses. I'm just really grateful for all these beautiful candidates who are helping each other out and these are very very talented [girls]. So I think it's a fair game. There are pros and cons but at the end of the day, we all just have to enjoy and the people will see that when we are onstage."

During the charity gala, Isabelle sang and danced to "Proud Mary."

For her final Q and A, Isabelle was asked: "If the eyes are the windows to the soul, what would we see if we looked into your eyes?"

"That is a beautiful question. What they will see in my eyes is love, eyes that see the good in people. My lips that seek to speak words of kindness, and ears that listen to the needs of other people, and hands that nurture and build other people's dreams. That's the kind of beauty and light that shines from within."

Following her win, Isabelle posted on Instagram: "My heart is full with gratefulness. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for all of your love and support. That's why I dedicate and share this victory with every single one of you.. I'm truly grateful to Mr. @arnold_vegafria@maruffa_beauty @benjgabitan and to the @msworldphil organization for trusting me with the Miss. Multi-National crown this year. l'll do my very best to represent our beloved country in the upcoming @miss.multinational pageant this year in India."

She also thanked the Ace and Queens camp and people who have supported her on the journey.

From child actress to beauty queen, Isabelle is ready to show the world that "Duday" is now a lady. — Rappler.com