MANILA, Philippines — After competing in 2017 and winning the 1st princess award (1st runner-up), Glyssa Perez, who represents Bohol, finally won a crown as the first Miss Philippines Tourism under the Miss World Philippines organization.

Although fans wished she had a higher crown, Glyssa, who was once based in Australia, was happy with her crown.

"What a journey. Three years ago, I was the first princess and today, I am your first ever Miss Philippines Tourism and I am excited on this new chapter, new journey. I'll do my best," she said as she thanked the Miss World Philippines organization after the coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Glyssa also made history during the coronation night when she was awarded the Beauty with a Purpose special award.

Prior the pageant, she has been working with the Kasuso Foundation, an organization dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Breast cancer has been her biggest advocacy after her mother was diagnosed with the condition.

On Instagram, Glyssa said of the award: "When you pour so much heart and soul into what you’ve been passionately working hard on and get recognized for it. My heart is full. When I was announced as the winner of the 'Beauty with a Purpose' my heart was crying with joy and thankfulness. To see my BWAP on stage and get recognized live was so worth it. I couldn’t help but cry. Thank you @msworldphil organization for the opportunity to share to everyone my advocacy."

"My project and advocacy would not be possible without these core people in my life. My mum who inspired me to advocate and be the voice for those who also went through the same journey as her."

"To @cypressdeguzmanand @arvincabachete who encouraged me to work harder for my advocacy and made it possible. To my Glystars Family for always being present in my advocacy activities. To @kasusoph Foundation; Maam Malu, Aileen and Mamalit for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to serve and be part of the foundation.



"Thank you!! God you are so good. Thank you for allowing me to serve and be an instrument for your glory. Please continue to work through me Lord. There is so much more that will happen with my advocacy and I cannot wait to share it with you all. This is not the end but the beginning of something beautiful and great."

Watch the clip of Glyssa's Beauty with a Purpose video below:

Defending Miss World Philippines

Prior to the pageant, Glyssa had a meet and greet with fans and select media people. In the meet and greet, she was asked about criticisms against the organization, which she defended.

"That's okay, I respect that. I feel like at the end of the day everyone has their own opinion. And if that's their opinion, that's okay. But for me, I feel like Miss World that reason why their still going strong is because they're established. They have the reputation of foundation work... and I feel like the credibility is still there."

She was also asked why she decided to join again, since she could have joined other national pageants.

"It's really the community work. That is the main reason why that I came to the Philippines. Back in Australia, I've always been involved in the Filipino-Australian community, we do fund raising, we have volunteers in the Philippines and that really motivated me. It opened my eyes na parang wow I can do something with pageants..."

Glyssa said that she got the blessing from her parents to come back to the country and serve, and she couldn't be happier.

"It's very rewarding and very fulfilling and I want to do more. I want to reach out to more people."

Glyssa loves to travel. She has also done modeling stints and even conducted workshops on building confidence. She's also been busy with hosting gigs.

While the date for her international competition has yet to be announced, Glyssa will be keeping herself busy working on different causes and projects with her Miss World Philippines 2019 sisters. — Rappler.com