LOOK: Would you believe Catriona Gray’s Vogue Gala dress is made of plastic bottles?

SUSTAINABLE FASHION. Catriona Gray wears a dress made out of plastic bottles to the Vogue Philippines launch.

'Sustainability but make it VOGUE,' she says on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray proved that sustainable can be stunning when she wore a dress made out of recycled plastic bottles at the Vogue Gala on Monday, August 29.

“Sustainability but make it VOGUE. What better way to celebrate the launch of [Vogue Philippines’] maiden issue and first ever Vogue Gala than by embodying one of Vogue’s values,” Catriona said.

Her dress – a strapless white lace mini dress with sculptural floral details – was designed by Jaggy Glarino of Maison Glarino. According to Catriona, the roses on the dress were made out of recycled polyurethane plastic bottles.

She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewels and shoes also by Jaggy.

Vogue Philippines released its maiden issue on Monday, with Filipino-American model Chloe Magno on its cover. – Rappler.com