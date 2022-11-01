No Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf journals this year – but check out these metallic holiday tumblers!

Even without the Giving Journals again this year, there's new metallic-themed holiday merch and treats from CBTL to go around!

MANILA, Philippines – Another year, another round of Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) holiday treats! However, the coffee shop won’t be releasing its holiday Giving Journals again this year.

In a statement made last year, CBTL had to momentarily discontinue the release of the much sought-after planners due to “the challenges brought by the pandemic.” They did, however, promise that they “will be back soon” and “better than ever.” With the continued absence of planner merchandise this holiday season, it seems devoted planner junkies will have to wait a bit longer for their return.

CBTL held a media event in Okada Manila in late October to showcase the new tumblers and cups for all your tea and coffee drinking needs, such as a new holiday tumbler line consisting of five tumblers that will be made available to claim through the annual stamp collecting promotion.

Drink up!

These stainless steel tumblers are coated with a glossy or matte finish, and are designed to keep your drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours.

HOLIDAY TUMBLERS. Photo by Manolo Soliven/Rappler

From left to right, the tumblers are titled: Gold Dust, Champagne, Moonwalk, Purple Dream, and Meteor – pretty shades of gold, pink, indigo, brown-bronze, and purple. Stamping season started on October 21 and will end on January 15, 2023.

Appearance-wise, each tumbler has a distinctly-metallic sheen to them that gives each one a high build-quality look and sophistication. Having owned the “Champagne” one myself, I can attest that the tumbler feels both weighty and sturdy, like it won’t immediately give out to the occasional hits to its body. Also, the choice of using more muted colors this time around, alongside simpler yet elegant designs, contributes to how fancy the tumblers look.

For starters, a new holiday tumbler line consisting of five tumblers will be made available to claim through their annual stamp collecting promotion. These stainless steel tumblers are coated with a glossy or matte finish, and are designed to “keep your drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours.”

To redeem one of these snazzy tumblers, customers must collect 18 holiday stamps at CBTL stores throughout the holiday season. You can earn one stamp by ordering any coffee-based drink either in-store or via delivery. Also included with the tumbler are six special drink coupons valid to use next year.

From left to right, the cup names and sizes are as follows: Jamaica (9 oz.), Costa Rica (3 oz.), Sumatra (9 oz.), Brazil (16 oz.), and Ethiopia (10 oz.). Photo by Manolo Soliven/Rappler

Aside from these on-the-go tumblers, a new line of drinkware accessories was also introduced—The Coffee Bean Classics. These double walled glass cups and mugs ensure that your coffee stays hot for longer (and that you don’t have to feel the heat while holding your glass). They come in varying sizes.

Holiday sweets and treats

CBTL also launched a new holiday coffee blend to the menu: the Chocolate Banana Caramel Ice Blended with “decadent dark chocolate, topped with caramel drizzle and banana caramel cubes,” with a cold, thick, and nutty sweet taste. Trying it out myself as a person typically averse to most things sweet, the drink made me a convert.

HOLIDAY CAKES. Photo by Manolo Soliven/Rappler

Four season-exclusive cakes were also released: Berry Chocolate Mousse, Turtle Pie, Mocha Sansrival, and Triple Chocolate Mousse. My personal pick had to be the Triple Chocolate Mousse, with layers of white, milk, and dark chocolate. All four cakes are now available in all branches.

DRINKWARE ACCESSORIES. Photo by Manolo Soliven/Rappler

There are also CBTL drinkware accessories like a tumbler boot, a metallic straw set, and an Original Ice Blended 3D keychain.

CBTL announced that they will continue its partnership with the Real LIFE Foundation, by donating a portion of their proceeds this holiday season to “help empower underprivileged youth through educational assistance, character formation, and leadership development.” Purchase any of these new CBTL treats to partake in the gift of giving! – Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.