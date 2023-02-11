LOOK: Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Valentine, a Poodle, walks on the runway during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023.

Humankind’s best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week.

A model walks with Penny, Pomeranian, during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations.

A model walks with a dog during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Ten models wearing outfits designed by the likes of Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder, and others graced the runway with the four-legged companions.

A model walks with Henry, the Chihuahua, during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Dr Christina Rahm, CEO of DRC Ventures, the event’s lead sponsor – who has three dogs and a cat – manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line.

A dog walks on the runway during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

“We started thinking… What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we’re veterinarians, so we decided we’ve really got to do something for animals,” said Rahm, who created a supplement line and a protective clothing line for animals.

A model walks with a dog during the CatWalk FurBaby show during the New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

“I wanted them to look fashionable. So we did a couture line as well,” she said backstage ahead of the show. – Rappler.com