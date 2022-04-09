Han So-hee is Penshoppe’s newest face

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Han So-hee is Team Penshoppe’s newest endorser!
On Friday, April 8, Penshoppe released a video to announce So-hee’s debut as their newest face, in which she sports the brand’s new curated line of minimalistic, neutral, and breathable pieces with her distinct style and grace.
“My personal style is very much aligned with the Penshoppe branding, so I get to dress up in clothes I love. It allows me to experiment with different styles, and it’s exciting to know that I can count on its versatility for my own fashion endeavors,” So-hee, who is known for her versatility in her acting roles, shared in an exclusive interview with Penshoppe.
The actress also added that she looks forward to meeting her Filipino fans in the future.
“I hope to meet my Filipino fans soon and personally thank them for the love and support they have shown me and my work over the past years,” she said.
“I also know that a uniquely vibrant culture awaits me – I’ve had a glimpse of it through Penshoppe, and I can’t wait to experience it in full!”
So-hee is most known for her lead roles in successful Korean dramas such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name. She is also currently starring in Soundtrack #1 alongside Park Hyung-sik, where she plays Lee Eun-soo, a fun and carefree songwriter.
So-hee joins the roster of Penshoppe’s global ambassadors, including Nevertheless co-star Song Kang, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo, actor Nam Joo-hyuk, former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, and top-class model Kendall Jenner. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com
Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.