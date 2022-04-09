Han So-hee is Penshoppe’s newest face

The 'My Name' and 'Nevertheless' star joins the Penshoppe family for their latest minimalistic collection

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Han So-hee is Team Penshoppe’s newest endorser!

On Friday, April 8, Penshoppe released a video to announce So-hee’s debut as their newest face, in which she sports the brand’s new curated line of minimalistic, neutral, and breathable pieces with her distinct style and grace.

“My personal style is very much aligned with the Penshoppe branding, so I get to dress up in clothes I love. It allows me to experiment with different styles, and it’s exciting to know that I can count on its versatility for my own fashion endeavors,” So-hee, who is known for her versatility in her acting roles, shared in an exclusive interview with Penshoppe.