LOOK: Heart Evangelista stuns in Cannes red carpet debut

RED CARPET DEBUT. Heart Evangelista walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the first time.

The actress wears a red ball gown by Tony Ward as she attends the glitzy film festival for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 27, bringing her signature style to the festival’s glamorous red carpet.

In a tweet on Friday, Heart shared a video of herself working the red carpet in an elegant red ball gown.

Such a special moment ♥️ thank you @Festival_Cannes for having me ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zVrAn49Mjv — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 27, 2022

“Such a special moment. Thank you [Cannes Film Festival] for having me,” she said in the tweet.

In a separate Instagram post, Heart said that the gown she wore was designed by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. She accessorized the look with jewels by Matara Studio.

Based on her recent Instagram posts, Heart flew to France on Wednesday, May 25. She also said it was her first time to attend the 10-day festival.

She also rubbed shoulders with Hollywood elite as she attended on Thursday, May 26, the Cannes amfAR Gala, a charity event meant to raise money for AIDS research.

The star-studded event was attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Hudgens, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Erivo, and Baz Luhrmann. – Rappler.com