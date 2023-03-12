Through the years: Hollywood stars wearing Filipino designers on Oscars red carpet

From Rita Moreno to Britney Spears, these stars chose designs by Filipinos for their Oscars OOTDs

MANILA, Philippines – An Oscar win may have eluded the Philippines this year after Triangle of Sadness star Dolly de Leon was snubbed, but Pinoy talent has always found its way to the prestigious awards show’s red carpet via Filipino fashion.

Filipino designers have been dressing Hollywood’s brightest for years – and the Oscars red carpet is no exception. As another red carpet rolls out for the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 (March 13, Manila time), we look back at some of the moments when Filipino fashion made it to the Oscars.

Pitoy Moreno

Shutterstock

In 1962, Rita Moreno made history as the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award – and she did so wearing a dress by Filipino designer Pitoy Moreno. Over 50 years later, the black-and-gold gown had its moment on the Oscars red carpet again when Rita attended the ceremony wearing the same dress, reworked into a slightly different style.

Oliver Tolentino

Oliver Tolentino is most recently known for dressing Celeste Cortesi at Miss Universe 2022, but before that, he had been dressing talents for the Oscars for years. He dressed Inside Out co-director Ronnie del Carmen and his wife Tess for the 2016 awards, where Ronnie was nominated for best original screenplay. Oliver also dressed Janne Tyldum, wife of Oscars best director nominee Morten Tyldum, who wore a black hand-beaded gown to the 2015 awards ceremony.

He has also dressed award-winning cinematographer Matthew Libatique, and award-winning producer Gigi Dement.

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier is something of an Oscars veteran at this point, having dressed a number of stars for the ceremony through the years including Medline Petsch, Mandy Moore, Regina, King, and Kirsten Stewart. Her most recent Academy Awards moment was at the 2022 ceremony, when Oscar winner Marlee Matlin walked the carpet in a red gown by the Cebuana designer.

Francis Libiran

Francis Libiran had his own Oscars moment when Twilight star Nikki Reed chose one of his designs – a fully-embroidered semi-serpentina – to wear to Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in 2016, which she attended with her husband Ian Somerhalder.

Michael Cinco

BRITNEY SPEARS wearing a couture dress by MICHAEL CINCO in OSCAR AWARDS after party…thanks @StylePR1… @BCbench pic.twitter.com/sDWJAZ4x67 — Michael Cinco (@michael5inco) February 25, 2013

Michael Cinco has dressed some of the most iconic women, and that includes pop queen Britney Spears, who wore one of the Dubai-based designer’s couture designs to Elton John’s Oscars afterparty in 2013.

Which designer would you like to see on which stars at the Oscars red carpet? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com