LOOK: ‘In The Soop’ pop-up store in Manila to open in July

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up Filipino ARMYs and CARATs! A pop-up store for both seasons of BTS and SEVENTEEN’s reality series In The Soop is launching in the Philippines.

Morningkall confirmed on Wednesday, June 29, that the country’s first In The Soop pop-up store is set to open at the SM Mall of Asia on Friday, July 1.

Fans planning to visit the store are recommended to register through Morningkall’s online booking platform starting 1 pm of June 29. One slot is good for two persons and only one booking per account is allowed per day.

Walk-ins are also welcome, but only 30 people are allowed in the store at a time.

The In The Soop pop-up store will run until October 1.

First launched in Seoul, several In The Soop pop-up stores have also opened worldwide, including ones in Singapore and Malaysia. Each store features In The Soop-themed merchandise ranging from apparel such as shirts, hoodies, and pajamas, as well as the houseware items that BTS and SEVENTEEN used in the show.

In The Soop is a South Korean reality series that follows K-pop groups as they take a relaxing vacation in a secluded place in the forest or “soop” in Korean.

The show first aired in August 2020 featuring BTS, and a second season was aired in October 2021. SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, had their own version of the series in August 2021.

In May 2021, a BTS pop-up store opened in SM Megamall. – Rappler.com