K-pop star IU is Gucci’s newest global brand ambassador

IU is now the fourth Korean star to be named as Gucci’s global brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, is Gucci’s newest global brand ambassador!

On Monday, May 30, the Italian luxury brand posted a photo of IU at the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet event, wearing a stunning creation by designer Alessandro Michele. According to Gucci, the K-pop star was donning a “Gucci gown with lace rebrodé petal details on the cuffs, as well as sequin flowers and crystal embellishments on the skirt.”

Gucci’s Instagram post is the first one referring to the K-pop star as its global brand ambassador. Other than that, Gucci hasn’t released a formal announcement yet.

IU has been promoting Gucci since 2020 as Korea’s ambassador, but this is the first time that the brand has named her as a global ambassador.

Brand Ambassador and South Korean singer-songwriter and actress @_IUofficial showcases the House’s selection of gift ideas for the holiday season in a colorful video set against the backdrop of a fairytale-like landscape. Directed by #JiwonOh and styling by #JuheeNoh. #GucciGift pic.twitter.com/cev5kqmFXP — gucci (@gucci) December 10, 2021

“Due to competition with another brand, it’s difficult to reveal exactly when IU signed a contract as a global ambassador,” a representative of the brand said.

This makes IU the fourth Korean personality to officially be named Gucci’s global brand ambassador, following in the footsteps of Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, EXO’s Kai, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha actress Shin Min-ah.

IU attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France, where a film she starred in, Broker, was nominated for the Palme d’Or. She played the role of So-young, a fugitive prostitute who resists her maternal instincts. She also recently dropped out of the upcoming Korean drama Money Game due to schedule conflicts.

IU made her K-pop debut in 2008 with the single “Lost Child.” In 2011, she finally decided to try her hand at acting, starting with KBS drama Dream High as Kim Pil-Sook. She is known for her portrayal of Jang Man-wol in the K-drama Hotel del Luna. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.