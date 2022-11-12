Oh, baby! Maternity shoot ideas, inspired by celebrities

Whether you want to keep it simple or go all-out glam, here are a few things you can try for your maternity photo shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Gone are the days when a woman’s pregnant belly is something that needs to be strategically disguised or hidden from view.

Over the decades, the baby bump has made an appearance in some of pop culture’s most indelible images: Demi Moore stark naked and cradling her pregnant belly on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, Beyoncé draped in a veil and sitting amidst flowers when she announced she was expecting twins in 2017, a pregnant Natalie Portman winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011.

These days, the bump has become even more ubiquitous, as more and more women – celebrities included – document their pregnancies casually on social media, or in meticulously planned professional photo shoots.

If you have a bump of your own (or are expecting to grow one soon) and are hoping to show it in all its glory, here are some ideas for how to do it, inspired by the most memorable celebrity maternity shoots we’ve seen in recent years:

Babe(s) on the beach like Angelica Panganiban

There’s nothing like some brilliant sunshine to give your pregnancy glow a boost. Just take it from actress and new mom Angelica Panganiban, who embodied a summer goddess at her beach-and-yacht pregnancy shoot. The best part about going this route is that you get to enjoy the sun and the sea during your shoot.

In full bloom like Jessy Mendiola

Flowers tend to make their way into maternity shoots one way or another, but an overload of blooms can make any pregnancy photo stand out. In actress Jessy Mendiola’s shoot, she lays serenely in a tub while surrounded by an assortment of colorful flowers – kind of like a remix of Millais’ famous “Ophelia” painting, but replacing the tragedy with pure joy.

Putting the ‘pop’ in pop star like Katarina Rodriguez

Britney Spears’ iconic “Oh baby, baby” refrain took on a new meaning as beauty queen Katarina Rodriguez channeled the pop star in her photo shoot announcing her second pregnancy. For the shoot, Katarina donned her own version of Brit’s iconic red “Oops I Did It Again” bodysuit, which put her growing bump right in the spotlight.

Renaissance realness like Coleen Garcia

Actress Coleen Garcia appeared on the cover of Preview magazine at the height of her pregnancy in 2020 looking like she was plucked right out of a renaissance painting in images shot by master photographer BJ Pascual. Take a page out of Coleen’s book and go for soft lighting, a muted color palette, subtle styling, and your best impression of Botticelli’s Venus.

Raw and real like Solenn Heussaff

Actress Solenn Heussaff proved that you don’t need much for stunning pregnancy photos. The soon-to-be mom of two went with minimal styling to put the focus on her beautifully bruised bump (she takes daily injections for her pregnancy) in two photos that she shared from her shoot for maternity wear line Elin Katana.

Baring it all like Anne Curtis

Doing a maternity shoot in the nude is a great way to celebrate your pregnant body, and Anne Curtis definitely did so in her maternity photos from 2020. The actress did away with the typical plain studio backdrops, instead posing with framed art in the background with herself and her bump front and center as the REAL works of art.

Inspired by the elements like Dimples Romana

Dimples Romana drew inspiration from all four elements in her maternity shoot for her third child, even making the effort to pose underwater for one set of photos. If you want variety, this is the way to go because you get a different look for each element.

High drama like Jennylyn Mercado

Your pregnancy shoot might be the best time to indulge a little and get all glammed up – after all, once the baby comes, you’ll have very little time for yourself. In the case of Jennylyn Mercado’s 2022 shoot, she went all-out with the glam and the drama as she posed in dramatic ensembles – a crimson gown, a giant tulle hat, a massive floral headdress – while still keeping it classy. – Rappler.com