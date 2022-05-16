IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive to attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, May 16 (Sunday, May 15 in the US) at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The highly-anticipated show featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and Miranda Lambert, with Sean “Diddy” Combs hosting the event.

The Weeknd led the nominees with 17 nods, followed by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Ye, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Miranda Lambert and Elle King

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

DJ Khaled

Heidi Klum

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Dove Cameron

Anitta

French Montana

Becky G

Liza Koshy

Alexa

Maxwell

Ty Dolla $ign

Christian Combs

Dixie D’Amelio

Mary Copeny

– Rappler.com