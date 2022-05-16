IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

Which red carpet look is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, May 16 (Sunday, May 15 in the US) at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The highly-anticipated show featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and Miranda Lambert, with Sean “Diddy” Combs hosting the event.
The Weeknd led the nominees with 17 nods, followed by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Ye, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Prior to the awarding ceremony, stars already wowed fans with their red carpet looks.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Miranda Lambert and Elle King
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
DJ Khaled
Heidi Klum
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Dove Cameron
Anitta
French Montana
Becky G
Liza Koshy
Alexa
Maxwell
Ty Dolla $ign
Christian Combs
Dixie D’Amelio
Mary Copeny
– Rappler.com