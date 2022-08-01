LOOK: Catriona Gray’s jaw-dropping looks on Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night

Which one of Catriona’s looks for the night did you like the most?

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray proved to us why she remains iconic years after her Miss Universe 2018 victory, stunning pageant fans with her flawless looks for the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the help of hair artist Paul Nebres, makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, and stylist Justine Aliman, Catriona donned four different stunning outfits.

After surprising her followers with an iconic recreation of her swimsuit look from her own Binibining Pilipinas days, the Miss Universe alum wore a plain long black dress that showed off her physique. But the real star of the show were her large earrings, which she fiercely wore to pay homage to the rich Pintados culture of Tacloban.

These eye-catching earrings have been making waves on the internet for a good reason. She designed the earrings with jewelry designer MJ Orian “to embody the warrior spirit embodied by all of our 2022 Binibinis.”

“The strongest earlobes in the business,” Drag Queen Manila Luzon even joked.

Next, Catriona sported a long rough bob with cropped bangs to contrast her elegant emerald green gown by Bing Cristobal for the pageant’s Evening Gown competition. She finished the look off with cut navy blue leather gloves to match her heels topped with jewel-encrusted suns.

Catriona then went for a sleek up-do to complement her white tight-fitting gown with intricate rose details for the skirt portion of the dress. She paired this gown by Jaggy Glarino with extravagant pearl earrings to stay true to her iconic gimmick of always showing up with the most striking ear accessories.

Finally, to balance out the array of white in her outfit, she wore black lace gloves that went all the way up to her elbows.

Lastly, Catriona returned to her rugged long bob hairdo for this strappy one-of-a-kind dress by Jaggy Glarino. Emulating snakeskin, the 28-year-old’s vibrant dress had the colors of orange, black, white, and faint hints of purple to bring out her slightly tanned skin. The tight, floor-length dress’ hip area also took on a unique shape – sharply protruding at the sides.

Catriona hosted the event alongside fellow beauty queen Nicole Cordoves. Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2022. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.