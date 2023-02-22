IN PHOTOS: Dolly de Leon’s high fashion awards show looks

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on Dolly de Leon as the actress made the rounds of some of the biggest awards shows in the world.

The Triangle of Sadness star slayed every red carpet and afterparty, serving looks and proving that aside from being Captain and Mother, she is also a fashion icon.

Her most recent red carpet outing was at the BAFTAs in London on February 19, where she was the first Filipino actress to be nominated for the best supporting actress award. While she didn’t win, Dolly was still a showstopper, wearing a sculptural silver gown by Rajo Laurel.

The gown is named “Alon,” and according to Rajo, was inspired by Dolly’s love for the sea. Interestingly, the gown is also a callback as well to her role in Triangle of Sadness, where she ended up leading the group of ship-sinking survivors because of her ability to fish.

Dolly accessorized the look by wearing a blue ribbon, to show solidarity with refugees around the world.

She stuck with the structural theme at the BAFTA nominee party, wearing a pleated black ensemble by London-based couturier Robert Wun.

At the BAFTA afterparty, she went maximalist in an ensemble by Paris-based Filipino designer Jude Macasinag. The look is anchored in a voluminous blue robe, which Jude describes as an “artist’s kumot.” She wore it over a blouse, cincher, and cigarette pants in the same print as the robe.

Making a historic appearance at the Golden Globes in January – again as the first Filipina to earn a best supporting actress nomination – Dolly fully embraced her badassery in a faux-leather black gown and elbow-length gloves by Paris-based atelier AZ Factory.

For the afterparty, she wore a powder blue oversized pantsuit by Milanese fashion house Del Core.

In December 2022, Dolly won the best supporting performance award at the LA Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA), and she looked very mother in a crisp white pantsuit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

Let’s not forget Dolly’s look at the premiere of Triangle of Sadness at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where she wore a black halter neck top with a gold full skirt. For the afterparty, she changed into a gold halter neck top accented with piña fabric. The look was designed by Dolly’s friend, Ann Cuatico.

Dolly, 55, is a Filipino film and theater veteran, and has been acting since the 90s. She got her big break internationally in Triangle of Sadness, where she played a toilet cleaner on a luxury cruise ship, who ends up leading the ragtag group of survivors after the vessel sinks. – Rappler.com