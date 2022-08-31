IN PHOTOS: Filipino beauty queens dazzle in full glam at Vogue Philippines gala

MANILA, Philippines – During the premiere of Vogue Philippines’ first-ever issue on Monday, August 29, several Filipino beauty queens wowed the crowd when they dressed to impress!

Staying true to the global fashion entity’s goal of spotlighting unique aesthetics created by emerging talents, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Kylie Verzosa, Megan Young, Celeste Cortesi, and Rabiya Mateo wore eye-catching outfits custom-made by local designers.

Pia Wurtzbach

Fancy a visit to the Gucci-verse? Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach can take you there. Styled by Perry Tabora, Wurtzbach shone in a black and gold Gucci dress. The dress’ upper portion takes the shape of a plain faux corset top to balance out the pleated details of the glistening hemline.

Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray made headlines when she sported a series of iconic looks at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night. Now, she’s back with another stunning outfit to champion an important cause.

With the help of stylist Jaggy Glarino, the Miss Universe 2018 wore an eye-catching white strapless mini dress imbued with intricately crafted roses made entirely of recycled polyurethane plastic bottles. Talk about sustainability!

Kylie Verzosa

Don’t let Kylie Verzosa’s plain black bralette and long skirt combination fool you. Dressed in a Mark Bumgarner original, she topped her seemingly simple look off with an extravagant floor-length coat to elevate her getup for the night. Her coat’s puffed upper portion definitely gave her a voguish appearance!

Megan Young

Unafraid to show off a little bit of skin, Megan Young donned a tight and strappy black dress with sheer fabric at the sides. The Miss World 2013’s attire designed by Marc Rancy was lined with beautiful black gemstones that anyone would be able to spot from afar.

Celeste Cortesi

Slicked back hair and large hoop earrings are already a trusty and timeless combination, so what more when they’re paired with a sleek gown? Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi delivered with both! The Filipino-Italian model was dressed in a black velvet gown by Gladi Echavarre. With a high neckline and low-rise hemline, Cortesi’s gown struck a perfect balance.

Rabiya Mateo

Black seemed to be the color of the night as Rabiya Mateo was in a black dress of her own. The shimmery asymmetrical gown was the brainchild of designer Kerby Zata, who saw to it that every inch of the gown was adorned with sparkly jewels. Its high slit and ruffle effect truly made the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder stand out.

The six beauty queens attended the gala for Vogue Philippines’ first-ever issue, which features Filipino-American model Chloe Magno on the cover. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.