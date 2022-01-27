Ooh la la: Heart Evangelista serves major style in 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Which of Heart’s outfits did you like the best?

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year halt brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Fashion Week was back in full bloom in 2022. And of course, Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista couldn’t miss it.

In a series of social media posts, Heart has been documenting her stay in Paris. From sharing videos of fittings with designers to uploading clips of how she’s choosing her ensemble for the shows she’ll be attending, Heart is treating fans to full access to these fashionable events.

In one of her posts, the style icon revealed that she’s now part of the French luxury fashion house Dior. “Ecstatic to spend my time here in Paris with a brand that has always been close to my heart…. Merci Dior for making me part of your ever-growing family,” she wrote.

Aside from Dior, Heart is also seen wearing beautiful designer pieces from Chanel, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton. Here are some of Heart’s stunning outfits throughout her stay in Paris:

Which of Heart’s outfits did you like the best? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com