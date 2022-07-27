LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz glows in Francis Libiran wedding gown

The Olympic athlete marries her partner and coach, Julius Naranjo

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic athlete Hidilyn Diaz married her partner and coach Julius Naranjo on Tuesday, July 26, cutting a stunning figure in a sparkly, off-shoulder wedding gown.

The gown had a crystal-embellished bodice and a stunning rose-shaped train. It was designed by Francis Libiran, who said that it was “inspired by her beauty and kind heart.”

The bride complemented the gown with a unique kettlebell-shaped bouquet made of delicate orchids.

At some point in the ceremony, she also accessorized with gold — her Olympic medal.

Hidilyn and Julius wed in Baguio City on the anniversary of her historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair got engaged on October 16, 2021 after being together for three years. – Rappler.com