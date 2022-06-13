IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the MEGA Ball 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The MEGA Ball made its dazzling return on Sunday, June 12, as top Filipino celebrities and established personalities in the local fashion industry gathered at the Manila Marriott Hotel.
Pre-pandemic, the annual event was often held on the night of the country’s Independence Day “to celebrate extraordinary Filipino artistry and talent.” After canceling its 2020 and 2021 editions, the MEGA Ball 2022 is ushering a new era with the theme “Glam Rock: A Performance of Style.”
Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked down the red carpet with their sultry ensembles, embellished dresses, and full leather fits.
Among those in attendance are veteran artists Vice Ganda, Alden Richards, Nadine Lustre, beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Megan Young, Kylie Versoza, real-life couples Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez, Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero, and young and upcoming artists Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Mavy Legaspi, and Kyline Alcantara.
See more of their MEGA Ball 2022 looks HERE:
Vice Ganda
Nadine Lustre
James Reid
Alden Richards
Megan Young
Pia Wurtzbach
Catriona Gray
Kylie Verzosa
Rambo Nuñez and Maja Salvador
Bianca Gonzalez
Maymay Entrata
Barbie Imperial
Rabiya Mateo
Maureen Wroblewitz
Maxine Medina
Katarina Rodriguez
Gwendolyne Fourniol
Raymond Gutierrez
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho
Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara
Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada
Darren Espanto
Cassy Legaspi
Andi Manzano-Reyes
LA Aguinaldo
