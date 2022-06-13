IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the MEGA Ball 2022

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The MEGA Ball made its dazzling return on Sunday, June 12, as top Filipino celebrities and established personalities in the local fashion industry gathered at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Pre-pandemic, the annual event was often held on the night of the country’s Independence Day “to celebrate extraordinary Filipino artistry and talent.” After canceling its 2020 and 2021 editions, the MEGA Ball 2022 is ushering a new era with the theme “Glam Rock: A Performance of Style.”

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked down the red carpet with their sultry ensembles, embellished dresses, and full leather fits.

Among those in attendance are veteran artists Vice Ganda, Alden Richards, Nadine Lustre, beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Megan Young, Kylie Versoza, real-life couples Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez, Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero, and young and upcoming artists Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Mavy Legaspi, and Kyline Alcantara.

Vice Ganda

Nadine Lustre

James Reid

Alden Richards

Megan Young

Pia Wurtzbach

Catriona Gray

Kylie Verzosa

Rambo Nuñez and Maja Salvador

Bianca Gonzalez

Maymay Entrata

Barbie Imperial

Rabiya Mateo

Maureen Wroblewitz

Maxine Medina

Katarina Rodriguez

Gwendolyne Fourniol

Raymond Gutierrez

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho

Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Darren Espanto

Cassy Legaspi

Andi Manzano-Reyes

LA Aguinaldo

– Rappler.com