IN PHOTOS: Our favorite looks at the GMA Gala 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who made it to your best-dressed list?

MANILA, Philippines — Some of the country’s biggest and brightest stars came together on Saturday, July 20, for the 2024 GMA Gala Night at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport, Pasay City.

Notably, GMA’s most well-known talents, particularly from their in-house agency Sparkle, were not the only ones who graced the annual event; even Kapamilya celebrities from ABS-CBN were also present.

With the theme “Bling,” this year’s edition saw these celebrities show off their glamorous black-and-white ensembles and sparkling accessories.

Here are some of our favorite looks:

Marian Rivera

Marian Rivera has long perfected the art of pulling off classic and minimalist ensembles. For this year’s gala, she wowed fans again in a custom Nicole + Felicia couture strapless black gown. The crystal-studded rosettes adorning the neckline elevated the seemingly simple piece.

Heart Evangelista

A fashion list wouldn’t be complete without style icon Heart Evangelista. The socialite was a vision in white, thanks to a creation from Italian house Giambattista Valli. Her halter-style gown is characterized by a high neckline, floral and ribbon detailing, embellished sides, and a balloon skirt.

Michelle Dee

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee went for a subtle, sexy look in her black strapless sheer gown with tulle skirt from Francis Libiran.

Glaiza de Castro

Encantadia star Glaiza de Castro was a standout in her silver strapless gown. The sheer piece was adorned with fringes and sparkly embellishments. She completed her look with a mesh shawl.

Barbie Forteza

You can never go wrong with a classic, and Barbie Forteza knows that. The custom strapless white ball gown by Mak Tumang featured a deep neckline and floral appliques at the skirt’s hems.

Bianca Umali

Leave it to Bianca Umali to put a chic spin on menswear. Designed by Joey Samson, the reimagined tuxedo featured a high-collared pleated top with a black bow tie. The whole piece was completed by a high-waisted asymmetrical maxi skirt and pointed heels.

Bea Alonzo

Donning an Alaïa creation, Bea Alonzo looked ethereal in the classic white turtleneck and long-sleeved gown. Her silhouette was highlighted by the large textured floral embellishments on the hip part of the bodice.

Gabbi Garcia

Even with her previous GMA Gala looks, Gabbi Garcia was never the one to shy away from dramatic sillhouettess. For this year, she was a sight to behold in a metallic structural gown by Rick Owens.

Vice Ganda

Always the one to command attention, Vice Ganda was a sight to behold in a black strapless leather gown.

Kyline Alcantara

Kyline Alcantara looked captivating in her nude gown with symmetrical cording.

Julie Anne San Jose

Actress-singer Julie Anne San Jose channeled old Hollywood with her feathered gown from Michael Cinco.

Who are the other stars that made it to your best-dressed list? – Rappler.com