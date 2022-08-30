LOOK: ‘Vogue Philippines’ unveils 1st issue

MANILA, Philippines – It’s here! Vogue Philippines finally unveiled on Monday, August 29, its maiden issue in print and on digital platforms.

The global fashion authority marked its arrival in the Philippines with a cover story on the Filipino-American model Chloe Magno, shot by Filipino-Egyptian photographer Sharif Hamza.

It featured the Davao-born model striking poses at several tourist wonders in the country, including the lagoons of Bucas Grande, Surigao del Norte and the rock formations of Biri Island, Northern Samar, and Tinipak River, Rizal.

Chloe Magno wears a HA.MU peach cloud dress at Tinipak River, Rizal.

“Through the content in Vogue Philippines and its platforms, we hope to showcase the Philippine fashion identity, by connecting us to the global community. Vogue remains the most powerful platform for fashion’s emerging talents and their diverse perspectives. It has always been at the crest of new aesthetics and mindsets, and we are thrilled to join the fold,” the publication’s editor-in-chief Bea Valdes said in a press release.

True to the brand’s vision, their latest issue showcased Filipino artistry and creativity through fashion stories tackling topics like various Filipino designers’ futuristic take on the traditional terno; the next-generation of artists pushing the boundaries of fashion by creating gender-disruptive clothing that celebrates our own culture; and the newest accessories that commemorate the country’s rich history of arts and craftsmanship.

Chloe Magno wears a Jinggoy Buensuceso headpiece and Chris Nick dress at Biri Island, Northern Samar.

Furthermore, Vogue Philippines broadened their appreciation of aesthetic beauty to the realm of furniture, interior, and architecture. One of the stories in the issue talks about Cebuano artisans who have been working with the designers of a French luxury furniture brand for years. Another article follows the story of an interior designer whose goal is to build a seaside resort purely with the materials available on the island.

“The maiden issue explores the concept of identity – what it is to be fashioned and shaped by our environment, our landscapes, and by the people we cherish. It speaks of sustainable mindsets, in our own terms. It is filled with hometown heroes and global dreams all seen through Vogue’s unique lens,” Valdes added.

The debut of Vogue’s 28th international edition was announced in April. It is a product of a license agreement between Condé Nast and MEGA Global Licensing. Inc. – with reports from Beatriz Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Beatriz Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.