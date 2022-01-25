5 professional organizing services to get rid of the kalat in your life

MANILA, Philippines – Unless you’re Marie Kondo or Monica from Friends, you probably know what it’s like to live in a mess of your own creation.

That book you’ve been meaning to read has become the keystone in a precarious stack of stuff. You want to wear your favorite shirt, but you’re pretty sure it’s deep underneath that pile of clothes that suddenly materialized on the chair. Your earphones have gone missing in the sea of items on your work desk. It’s chaos everywhere, and it feels endless.

When you find yourself in this situation, it can be overwhelming to even try and fix it, but you don’t have to do it alone. There are several organization experts in Metro Manila who are more than willing to help you declutter your closets, tidy up your kitchen cabinets, and generally bring a sense of order back into your space.

Rid your life of at least one kind of kalat and check out these professional organizing services:

Klozet Kemist

Klozet Kemist offers services that cover a wide variety of specific needs – from packing or unpacking after relocation, to managing filing systems for papers and documents, to organizing photograpgs, to clearing up spaces for empty nesters, separated couples, or the bereaved. They even have a service geared towards those with hoarding tendencies.

Neat Obsessions

Neat Obsessions is the pet project of professional organizer Issa Guico Reyes, who has organized Julia Barretto’s walk-in closet, Kathryn Bernardo’s kitchen, and even Rabiya Mateo’s suitcases for Miss Universe. Issa is training to be a consultant for Marie Kondo’s KonMari method, and according to her blog, she helps her clients emotionally process decluttering, as opposed to just telling them to throw stuff away.

Tidily Ever After

Professional organizer Mica Santayana-Canto offers her expertise through Tidily Ever After. More than just organizing clients’ homes and creating custom storage, Mica promises to teach people to reclaim their spaces so that they can maintain order in the long term.

Kat Ong

A professional organizer who has trained in New York City and Toronto, Kat’s feed is filled with photos of her work: perfectly neat closets, pristine bathrooms, and sparkling kitchens that look brand new. She organizes homes and small offices, and gives organization training to kids and teens. Kat also offers virtual organizing via Zoom, if you’re the type who’d rather go through your stuff on your own, but still need the help of a professional.

Neat Knacks

Whether you’re moving to a new home, or just need to clear up your current one, Neat Knacks can do the putting away and organizing for you – and make sure every box is labeled too. Aside from doing the tidying up, they also offer storage products to help keep your space neat. – Rappler.com