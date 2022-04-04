IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Grammys 2022 red carpet

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, April 4 (Sunday, April 3 in the US) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Compared to the scaled-down ceremony in 2021, the 2022 edition sees the return of live performances with huge productions. Attendees were also no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing.
The highly-anticipated show was hosted by Trevor Noah and featured performances from Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler, and more.
Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet ‘fits. Here are some of them:
– Rappler.com