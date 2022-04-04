Style
IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Grammys 2022 red carpet

Rappler.com
BTS pose on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, April 3, 2022.

Maria Alejandrana Cardona/REUTERS

Which look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music industry gathered on Monday, April 4 (Sunday, April 3 in the US) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards. 

Compared to the scaled-down ceremony in 2021, the 2022 edition sees the return of live performances with huge productions. Attendees were also no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing. 

The highly-anticipated show was hosted by Trevor Noah and featured performances from Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Rachel Zegler, and more. 

Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet ‘fits. Here are some of them: 

Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
BTS
Billie Eilish
Olivia Rodrigo
Diplo
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Doja Cat
Carrie Underwood
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
SZA
Jared Leto
Rachel Zegler
Marshmello
Lil Nas X
Trevor Noah
Paris Hilton
Finneas and Claudia Sulewski
Jasmine Sanders
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Tiara Thomas
St. Vincent
The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme

