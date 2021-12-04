LOOK: Samantha Panlilio dazzles in evening gown for Miss Grand International

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Panlilio dazzled audiences with her intricately-designed bespoke evening gown during the preliminary competition for Miss Grand International in Thailand on Thursday, December 2.

The Philippine bet donned the silver, sparkly masterpiece down the runway and dramatically dropped its sheer silver hand-embroidered cape gown during her walk. The gown was designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

Panlilio and Fernandez shared more photos of the beauty queen’s evening gown on Instagram, with Fernandez titling his creation as “Layag Balangay.” According to Fernandez, the cape gown is inspired by the “seafaring vessel of the Philippines being the first wooden watercraft excavated in Southeast Asia.”

“The bodice is fully bejeweled with Caribbean Blue opal rhinestones, glass beads, and oversized Swarovski crystals. This piece is a perfect way to reawaken Filipino pride in a forgotten heritage of ancient Filipino ingenuity,” Fernandez added.

On Tuesday, November 30, Panlilio participated in the national costume competition in an extravagant butterfly-themed outfit, complete with a gold hand-beaded bodysuit, huge white wings, and elaborate headdress. Panlilio’s national costume was designed by Louis Pangilinan and the wings and headdress were made by Santino Rivera.

Samantha’s costume was inspired by the Paruparo Festival held in her hometown of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Samantha is vying to be the first Filipina to win the Miss Grand International title. The coronation night will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, December 4. – Rappler.com